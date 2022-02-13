Green Lantern #11 Preview: A Time for Stalling

The Justice League and United Planets stand against the Anti-Guardian in this preview of Green Lantern #11, killing time for one for more issue until John Stewart shows up to save the day. Sorry, but that's what we got from the solicit. Maybe comics publishers should stop announcing how many issues there are in the story arc, or maybe even stop decompressing everything to stretch it out to the exact length of a trade paperback? Nah, that would be crazy talk. Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #11

DC Comics

1221DC087

1221DC088 – GREEN LANTERN #11 CVR B ALAN QUAH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, Alex Sinclair

Not even the combined power of the ex-Green Lanterns, Jo Mullein, and the United Planets can stop the Anti-Guardian! Will John Stewart arrive in time to defeat the threat, and do his new powers even stand a chance? The battle for the fate of the Green Lantern Corps and the entire universe hangs in the balance in the penultimate issue of the "Last Lanterns" arc!

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

