Grendel, Kentucky: AWA Studios Previews Modern Beowulf Update

Now we have the Southern Gothic Horror graphic novel trade collection of Grendel, Kentucky by Jeff McComsey and Tommy Lee Edwards. Yes, the AWA Studios previews extravaganza continues, as we present 5 titles out this week and next week from the publisher's list! AWA Studios has sent along with the cover and first pages of the first issue to whet your appetite for the book. There's a bit of something for everyone in the diverse genres that the studio's imprint Upshot Studios are bringing out.

This graphic novel continues AWA Studios' pursuit of high concept genre stories. Grendel, Kentucky is an updated retelling of the saga of Beowulf with a Southern Gothic and feminist twist. New writer Jeff McComsey turns the olde worlde heroic saga into a modern American story set in the Rural South, dealing with poverty, family secrets, crime, and of course, a feminist biker gang. Because why not? The version of Beowulf here is a female black sheep of the family that returns to fight a scourge that's plagued her family for generations and discovers it's not as simple as a monster terrorizing the family for decades. It's a tangled tale of how the very thing keeping a family, a whole land in terror might also be keeping it alive, and what happens when they decide at last to fight it.

(W) Jeff McComsey (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

"For two generations, the rural hill town of Grendel, Kentucky has honored its Faustian bargain with the monster living in its abandoned coal mine: a human sacrifice every season in return for agrarian prosperity the likes of which this rocky region had never before seen (including its greatest cash crop: the dankest weed in the land). When one town elder breaks this pact, Grendel's only hope is that its prodigal daughter will return home to face down the creature of her nightmares-and bring her all-female biker gang with her."

Grendel, KY, is out in comic shops and digital stores on March 10th.