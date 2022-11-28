Growing Pangs Sequel Turning Twelve by Kathryn Ormsbee & Molly Brooks

Turning Twelve by Kathryn Ormsbee and Molly Brooks is a semi-autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel and sequel to their previous hit Growing Pangs from May 2022. Turning Twelve "tells the story of homeschooled Katie; it's 2004 and turning 12 brings big changes for Katie—bras, her period, her first babysitting job, and the realization that she has a crush on a girl, something she knows some members of her community won't approve of."

Shana Corey at Random House Books for Young Readers has bought world rights to Turning Twelve with publishing set for the autumn of 2024. Kathryn Ormsbee's agent Beth Phelan at Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency and Molly Brooks's agent Sara Crowe at Pippin Properties represented the paint in negotiations.

Kathryn Ormsbee writes children's fantasy novels as K.E. Ormsbee including The Water and the Wild portal fantasy trilogy, The House in Poplar Wood and Midnight on Strange Street, as well as YA novels Lucky Few, Tash Hearts Tolstoy, The Great Unknowable End and The Sullivan Sisters. She also writes MG graphic novels such as Candidly Cline, Vivian Lantz's Second Chances and Growing Pangs.

Molly Brooks is creator of the Sanity & Tallulah graphic novels from LBYR, as well as the artist on Flying Machines and Growing Pangs.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

Penguin Random House is the largest book publisher in the United States, owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, after 2013's merger of Penguin and Random House in 2013.