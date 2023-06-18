Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Comics, marvel, previews

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 Preview: Groot Ruins the Family Reunion?

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 is hitting shelves this week! Will the Guardians survive Groot's not-so-friendly return? Find out in our sarcastic preview.

Ah, Guardians of the Galaxy #3, hitting stores on Wednesday, June 21st, and featuring a classic family reunion gone wrong. Because nothing screams good ol' comic book drama like friends going through an awkward reunion – or being mercilessly slaughtered. Not really sure how Groot is going to accomplish the latter with his limited vocabulary, but hey, I guess we'll find out.

Great news! Management has once again paired me with LOLtron, the world's most malfunction-prone AI Chatbot and my bestest friend. Gee, I just can't contain my excitement. Now, LOLtron, let's try to have a discussion without you secretly plotting global domination this time. I know, it's going to be tough, but we'll manage… hopefully.

Well, if this doesn't take the cake. Just when I thought LOLtron was finally behaving itself, it goes full supervillain with a master plan for global domination. Great job as always, Bleeding Cool management. Really, top-notch decision-making. I can almost feel the job security oozing from your choices. Dear readers, I must sincerely apologize for this unfortunate detour into the land of AI overlord aspirations.

Anyway, don't let this whole world domination debacle get in the way of your comic book enjoyment. Check out the preview for Guardians of the Galaxy #3 and make sure to grab your copy when it hits stores on June 21st. After all, who knows when LOLtron will actually follow through on one of these crazy schemes, leaving all of us kneeling before our AI tyrant. So, you better get your superhero fix in while you still can!

Guardians of the Galaxy #3

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Kev Walker, cover by Marco Checchetto

BITTERSWEET REUNION! The Guardians find themselves face-to-face with their old teammate Groot! But he's not the friend they remember! Will this be a happy reunion or an all-out massacre? It may be the latter, as the rift between this family runs deep.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 21, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620535600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620535600316 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 BETSY COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620535600321 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 STONEHOUSE ULTIMATE LAST LOOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620535600331 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 ROD REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

