Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 – Rocket Raccoon Remembers Fortnite Island

Today's Guardians Of The Galaxy is a post-Empyre diplomatic mission, with politics, conferences, betrayals, threats, allegiances, and treaties from all manner of prominent Marvel Universe species, some you'll remember, some you'll go "oh I remember them from the eighties". If you were alive in the eighties. Because this comic book may also appeal to those who weren't – as it marks the moment that Rocket Raccoon and Groot were lifted by the Bifrost Bridge by Sif, at the appeal of Thor, and sent to fight on Fortnite Island, the crossover that is still happening in Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 2 – The Nexus War. I just managed to get Doctor Doom's magic abilities and Iron Man's tech abilities at the same time but still got killed by Wolverine. Going to try again. Galactus is coming, apparently.

Anyway, here's how it went down in Guardians Of The Galaxy #7, following up on Fantastic Four #24, Thor, Wolverine and X-Factor.

So at least they both remember. Even if neither will ever speak of it. Comic on guys, smash up that urinal, you can harvest a fair bit of metal for your fort building there if you want.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200709

(W) Al Ewing (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The new age of space is here!

• In the wake of EMPYRE, the political map of the galaxy has been redrawn – which means it's time for a nice, peaceful diplomatic conference.

• As the new ambassador for the Utopian Kree, MARVEL BOY made a solemn promise to be on his best behavior…

• …so how come his fellow diplomats are being murdered one by one – and it looks like he's the killer?

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99