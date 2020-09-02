This Week's Wolverine #5 Has An Official Fortnite Marvel Crossover

This week sees Wolverine come to the Fortnite Island as part of the Marvel Season 4 update, if you a) buy a Battle Pass and b) are not playing on iOS. Now in the Fortnite free comic book by Donny Cates and Greg Land, distributed on the Fortnite app, on ComiXology and in next month's Fantastic Four #24, we see Thor using Sif to summon Marvel's greatest heroes – and Doctor Doom.

But at the end of today's Wolverine #5, after the credits pages, we seem to get Wolverine's perspective on this event.

Which somehow seemed to clothe him and remove his memories in the process. We know we talked about what happened between the panels in Thor #4 before, as when the Fortnite comic is set.

But this scene firmly established what we are now calling The Fortnite Event into current Marvel comic book continuity. But also that, from the Marvel point of view, it all took place in seconds.

Returning Wolverine back to where he came from. This really feels like the original Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars doesn't it? That was a merchandise tie-in deal too, with Mattel. I wonder what actual effects the Fortnite Islands will have had on those from the Krakoa Islands?

The first official Marvel/Fortnite crossover is published today. I wonder if it will sell?

WOLVERINE #5

MARVEL COMICS

APR200902

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

BLOOD CLOCKS! In the snowbound darkness of the north, Wolverine is the prisoner of Dracula. By forming an unlikely alliance, Logan fights back. Stakes, claws, tricked-out snowmobiles and wintry mayhem await you. PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99