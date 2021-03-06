Gwen Stacy Has Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights in Heroes Reborn

It appears that Marvel Comics is using the Heroes Reborn one-shots as a way to test out, or bring in, comic book talent that may have been working elsewhere. Whether that's at DC Comics now that the publisher has reduced its titles, or from other independent comic books that have been getting a bit of attention.

We mentioned four one-shots yesterday, as well as how they may have revealed the new Phoenix identity, but here's a fifth one-shot from this universe where the Avengers never existed because Mephisto didn't create them, and the Squadron Supreme took their place.

Night-Gwen #1 arrives in June and introduces Gwen Stacy as the new superhero Nightbird, written by Vita Ayala, of Children Of The Atom and Black Panther, but is drawn by Turkish artist Farid Karami, the artist of hit Antarctic Press title Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights.

During the day, Dr. Gwendolyn Stacy is Ravencroft Asylum's most prominent psychiatrist. However, by night, she's transformed into a high-flying vigilante known to all as Nightbird. This Heroes Reborn one-off explains how Stacy became a superhero in this alternative reality, and exactly what Kyle Richmond, AKA the Nighthawk, has to do with her origin story as Nightbird hunts down a new menace named the Jackal.

Here are the rest of the solicitations for June 2021.

HEROES REBORN #5 (OF 7)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by R.M. GUERA & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS #1

Written by PAUL GRIST

Art by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by DAN JURGENS

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On Sale 6/9

HEROES REBORN #6 (OF 7)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ERICA D'URSO & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN #1

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by FARID KARAMI

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 6/16

HEROES REBORN #7 (OF 7)

Written by JASON AARON

Art by AARON KUDER & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by TONY DANIEL