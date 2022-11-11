H.P. Lovecraft's Reanimator Incorporated Comes Back For Seconds

Lyndon White and Andy Perry have a big brand new thing debuting at Thought Bubble this weekend, Reanimator Incorporated: Chapter Two, the second book in a graphic novel series that was funded via Kickstarter earlier this year.

Sci-Fi / Horror 108 pages Full colour Writer – Andy Perry Artist – Lyndon White "I never thought playing God would turn me into the Devil." Defying death comes at a cost; a cost maniacal scientist, Herbert West, is not prepared to pay or even acknowledge. Despite prophetic protests from his wife, Gabby, and his partner, Cain, West's relentlessness manifests fractures in both his own reality and Beyond. Meanwhile, West's son, Mike, is lost in limbo. A friendly guide proffers an unfriendly choice: death, or enter the Inferno. Based on H.P. Lovecraft's 'Herbert West – Reanimator', Reanimator Incorporated is a complete reimagining of the original story. Taking inspiration from Lovecraft's original text, and from Gordon's 80s movie adaptation, this graphic novel modernises West's machinations, whilst weaving literary mythology (Lovecraftian and beyond) into the tale. Think Reanimator meets From Beyond, with a splash of Dante's Inferno, a dab of King's Pet Sematary… And then some… The second chapter in a six-part series, Reanimator Incorporated: Chapter One is a (80-page graphic novel) based upon and inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's original story, 'Herbert West – Reanimator' with Chapter Two (104-page graphic novel) being a continuation of the story, incorporating more of the Lovecraft mythos into the world.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November.