Hardware Season One #5 Preview: Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman's daddy took Superman's kid to space and aged him up into a teenager. Batman's daddy gave him a major complex by getting murdered when Batman was a kid and then later returning from another dimension to try to take Batman's job! Batman passed his own daddy issues onto his son, Damian. Wonder Woman… well, her daddy is Zeus. 'Nuff said there, really. The Hulk's daddy is literally the devil. Tony Stark. Luke Skywalker. Star-Lord. Thor. The list goes on and on and on. Over 80 years of superhero stories have made it quite clear: daddy issues are what make heroes into heroes. Either that, or for some reason comic book writers just have a lot of daddy issues… nah, that can't be it. Anyway, in the grand comics tradition, Hardware faces his Daddy Issues in this preview of Hardware Season One #5. Check out the preview below.

HARDWARE SEASON ONE #5

DC Comics

1021DC094

1021DC095 – Hardware Season One #5 Edwin Galmon Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Out of the frying pan and into the fire! Curtis Metcalf returns to Dakota with a bounty on his head and Reprise is looking to collect! But what chance does Hardware have against a man who can make an army of himself at a moment's notice?

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

