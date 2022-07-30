Harley No Longer In The Justice League: Harley Quinn #18 Preview

Harley Quinn time! In Dark Crisis #1, Jonathan Kent – the Superman of Earth – put together a new Justice League to replace those, including his father, who died in Justice League #75. Among those added to the list, along two Blue Beetles, was Harley Quinn, as well as Killer Frost..
But in this week's Harley Quinn #18, that is all in the past. And, it seems, Harley Quinn only got to be a Justice Leaguer for around ten minutes, as did Killer Frost. And now they are back to fighting each other. Well, at least we know they survived the Dark Crisis… and now she is going to put her own team together, Task Force XX… here's the preview to Harley Quinn by Stephanie Phillips and Georges Duarte, out this Tuesday.
HARLEY QUINN #18
DC Comics
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers
One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess. Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…? What could go right? Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!
In Shops: 8/2/2022
SRP: $3.99
Interior preview page from 0622DC056 Harley Quinn #18 Jonboy Meyers Cover, by (W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC056 Harley Quinn #18 Jonboy Meyers Cover, by (W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC057 Harley Quinn #18 Derrick Chew Cover, by (W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Derrick Chew, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0622DC058 Harley Quinn #18 Ryan Sook Cover, by (W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Ryan Sook, in stores Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from DC Comics
