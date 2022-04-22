Harley Quinn #14 Preview: Criminal Justice Reform

A corrupt judge has been murdered in this preview of Harley Quinn #14, and you know who is about to take the blame for it. And you just know those Bat-people are never going to take her word for it that she's innocent either. Bat-people really only care about sorting out their daddy issues and kicking the crap out of mentally ill criminals. Sorry, Harley. You're probably on your own here. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #14

DC Comics

0222DC096

0222DC097 – Harley Quinn #14 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

I'm innocent, I tell ya! I might currently be stuck in Blackgate Penitentiary for multiple homicides thanks to a growing body of evidence that points right to me, Harley Quinn, as the murderer…but for once it was not Harley Quinn in the alley with the baseball bat. Someone's obviously tryin' to frame me, and I gotta figure out who and why if I wanna clear my name before I end up spendin' the rest of my days behind bars with a buncha ladies who really don't seem thrilled that I'm here. Not to mention I look terrible in orange…

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

