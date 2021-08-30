Harley Quinn 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Mr. Freeze to the Rescue?

New Bat-villain Keepsake has made his move, capturing Harley Quinn, in this preview of Harley Quinn 2021 Annual #1. It's forced Kevin and Solomon Grundy to seek help from another deranged Bat-villain, Mr. Freeze. But will he help, or will he kill them both? That likely depends on Kevin's explanation. You know, we're starting to see why Batman takes such pleasure in beating the crap out of these people all the time. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN 2021 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0621DC051

0621DC052 – HARLEY QUINN 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) David Lafuente

Kevin here! You know, Harley's sidekick, and your favorite new character? I know Harley usually does these solicits, but she's a little tied up at the moment. Like, literally. See, there's a new villain in Gotham calling himself Keepsake, and you know how Gotham villains are: definite psychological issues. So Keepsake kidnapped Harley, while trying to convince her to be his partner and help take over the city. Now, I don't mean to imply that Harley's not capable all on her own, but this time she needs a little help. Which means I'm teaming up with Solomon Grundy so we can visit Gotham's worst criminals and figure out where Harley might be. Plus, a major new Bat-villain!

In Shops: 8/31/2021

SRP: $5.99