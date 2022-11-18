Harley Quinn #24 Preview: Time for a Team-Up

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. To solve her murder, Harley Quinn enlists the help of Victor Zsasz in this preview of Harley Quinn #24.

HARLEY QUINN #24

DC Comics

0922DC216

0922DC217 – Harley Quinn #24 Lee Bermejo Cover – $4.99

0922DC218 – Harley Quinn #24 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry…point is, I'm makin' Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin' shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

