Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?

Yesyerday, I looked at an interview that Sam Humphries gave to DC Comics media partner CBR about yesterday's new issue of Harley Quinn, which featured quite a getting-to-know-you between Harley and Booster . With Humphries saying he was inspired to bring them closer together after what he detected as a frisson in the Heroes In Crisis series. So I thought it might be fun to compare and contrast yesterday's Harley Quinn #72 by Sam Humphries and Sami Basri with a few scenes of Heroes In Crisis by Tom King and Clay Mann. See how well they smoosh together. Whether it's getting a bite or a drink to eat…

=Just flirting for the onlookers…

Talking over the fine points of what you do to people who have killed your friends…

What happens when the two of them get close…

What happens when Booster Gold just tries to fly away…

Couples with a little self-realisation about who you really want. Or rather what you want to do to them with any implement to hand.

Well, Harley, if that is true, one way or another Booster Gold may regret this. After all, what was it you said to him back in that first issue of Heroes In Crisis?

Yeah, one way or another she's gonna rip his heart out.

HARLEY QUINN #72

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Sami Basri (CA) Guillem March

Some mysteries just don't want to be solved! As Harley digs deeper into the death of her friend, it becomes clear that there are forces in Los Angeles that don't want her this close to the truth. Will Harley be broken by the City of Angels, or will she be able to avenge her friend's death? And will she be able to convince Booster Gold that he is not her crime-fighting partner and never will be?In Shops: May 12/27, 2020 SRP: $3.99