Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Yesyerday, I looked at an interview that Sam Humphries gave to DC Comics media partner CBR about yesterday's new issue of Harley Quinn, which featured quite a getting-to-know-you between Harley and Booster . With Humphries saying he was inspired to bring them closer together after what he detected as a frisson in the Heroes In Crisis series. So I thought it might be fun to compare and contrast yesterday's Harley Quinn #72 by Sam Humphries and Sami Basri with a few scenes of Heroes In Crisis by Tom King and Clay Mann. See how well they smoosh together. Whether it's getting a bite or a drink to eat…

Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Clay Mann.

 

harley and booster (1)

=Just flirting for the onlookers…

 

Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Clay Mann.

harley and booster (2)

Talking over the fine points of what you do to people who have killed your friends…

 

harley and booster (3)heroes in crisis (16)

What happens when the two of them get close…

 

harley and booster (4)

What happens when Booster Gold just tries to fly away…

Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Sami Basri.

heroes in crisis (17)

Couples with a little self-realisation about who you really want. Or rather what you want to do to them with any implement to hand.

Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Clay Mann.
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Sami Basri.

Well, Harley, if that is true, one way or another Booster Gold may regret this. After all, what was it you said to him back in that first issue of Heroes In Crisis?

Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold... To Death?
Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death? Art by Clay Mann.

Yeah, one way or another she's gonna rip his heart out.

HARLEY QUINN #72
(W) Sam Humphries (A) Sami Basri (CA) Guillem March
Some mysteries just don't want to be solved! As Harley digs deeper into the death of her friend, it becomes clear that there are forces in Los Angeles that don't  want her this close to the truth. Will Harley be broken by the City of Angels, or will she be able to avenge her friend's death? And will she be able to convince Booster Gold that he is not her crime-fighting partner and never will be?In Shops: May 12/27, 2020 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  