Harley Quinn Poses With Power Girl On Frank Cho Variant Cover

Frank Cho is one of comics' most celebrated artists. There are many aspects of his artwork to appreciate, from his expressive faces to his impeccably clean lines, to how he uses anatomy and different builds on characters as visual character development… but I want to talk about how he's carrying on a classic comics staple which many other creators have left behind. In both his variant covers as well as his tongue-in-cheek "Outrage!" illustrations, Cho carries on the tradition of covers with dialogue. Here, you can see in this Harley Quinn cover below that Cho has captured the style of classic covers featuring lettering with his modern but essentially timeless art style. This kind of comedic cover is part of what Frank Cho is known for, which is, of course, funny but also intensely creative. Here, with Harley's arrival and pose, Power Girl's reaction, and the various content going on behind the two characters tells quite a story. You can now head over to Heritage Comics and bid for the original artwork to this hilarious Harley Quinn #15 cover by Frank Cho.

Frank Cho Harley Quinn #15 Variant Cover Original Art (DC, 2017).

A wonderful and large piece by Frank Cho. Terra finds Harley having some cosplay fun, showing-off her version of Power Girl's costume, and Power Girl doesn't seem to be very impressed. A fun Cho cover created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an oversized image area of 17" x 21.5". Signed by Cho in the lower image area, and in Excellent condition.

This cover is an amazing item with appeal for many different kinds of collectors. DC Comics Fans, Harley Quinn fans, Power Girl fans, and of course, those outrageous Frank Cho fans would all be lucky to add this incredible original artwork to their collection. You can bid on it now at Heritage Auctions.