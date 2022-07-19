Hearthstone Grandmasters Announces Last Call Events

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the full details to the six weeks-long competition for the latest Hearthstone Grandmasters event. This will take place over four weeks starting this Friday, July 22nd, which includes a two-week bye period, ending on August 31st. Like all of their previous events during the pandemic, this one will be completely online as players can check it out on YouTube. Here's the full rundown from the organizers of what you can expect to see.

Hearthstone Grandmasters: Last Call will feature 16 players, the top four of each Season 1 region and the top four players by match wins from the first three 2022 Masters Tours. This global region will compete in a four-week season for their share of the $150,000 (USD) prize pool! To test the mettle of these 16 world-class players, we'll be switching formats each week, with the best and most well-rounded player proving worthy of earning an invite to the 2022 World Championship. Read on for all the details for this season, and be sure to catch the action each Friday-Sunday, only on YouTube.

Hearthstone Grandmasters: Last Call

Dates

Week 1 – July 22 – 24

– July 22 – 24 Week 2 – July 29 – 31 Bye Week – Enjoy the release of Murder at Castle Nathria on August 2 Masters Tour: Murder at Castle Nathria – August 12 – 14

– July 29 – 31 Week 3 – August 19 – 21

– August 19 – 21 Week 4 (Playoffs) – August 26 – 31

Broadcast Start Time

FRIDAY GROUP A/B : 2 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. CEST / 6 p.m. KST

SATURDAY GROUP C/D : 8:15 a.m. PDT / 5:15 p.m. CEST / 12:15 a.m. KST

SUNDAY TOP 8: 3 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. CEST / 7 p.m. KST



Weekly Structure

During weeks 1-3, players will be separated into four groups for dual-tournament play. Unlike in previous Hearthstone Grandmasters seasons, all matches will occur live on broadcast. The two winners of each group will then play on Sundays. Players will receive points based on total number of wins each week, which will determine final standings before the Playoffs. The new weekly groups will be posted to the Hearthstone Esports Twitter!

Groups A and C will play first on days 1 and 2 and will always feature Asia-Pacific competitors.

Groups B and D will play last on days 1 and 2 and always include the Americas competitors.

The two winners of each group will form a top 8 that will play single-elimination matches to determine the weekly winner.

Gameplay format changes every week: Week 1: Best of 5 Conquest Week 2: Trio Week 3: Last Hero Standing Playoffs: Best of 7 Conquest



You can earn up to 8 total packs as you watch Hearthstone Grandmasters! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative within each of the four reward blocks, so even if you can't watch for the entire four hours in one sitting, your time will still count toward earning the Drops.