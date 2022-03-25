Heartstopper & Niche Comics Make British Book Awards Shortlist

It's amazing what a little extra-media profile can do for you. Heartstopper Volume Four by Alice Oseman is on the shortlist for the The British Book Awards Children's Book Of The Year – Illustrated. The only comic book or graphic novel to be shortlisted in any category, published in the UK by Hodder Children's Books, and soon to be a Netflix series.

The fourth instalment in the YA series works as a standalone, with the graphic format enabling new readers to dive into the lives of the characters. Alice Oseman is an authentic writer whose plots and inclusive representation resonate with readers. First week sales of this LGBTQI+ love story were 233% up on the previous volume.

Here is how it is listed;

*Soon to be a live-action Netflix series!* Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. The bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between: this is the fourth volume of HEARTSTOPPER, for fans of The Art of Being Normal, Holly Bourne and Love, Simon. Charlie didn't think Nick could ever like him back, but now they're officially boyfriends. Charlie's beginning to feel ready to say those three little words: I love you. Nick's been feeling the same, but he's got a lot on his mind – not least coming out to his dad, and the fact that Charlie might have an eating disorder. As summer turns to autumn and a new school year begins, Charlie and Nick are about to learn a lot about what love means. By Alice Oseman, winner of the YA Book Prize, Heartstopper is about love, friendship, loyalty and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie's lives that together make up something larger, which speaks to all of us.

Niche Comics of Huntingdon, England, has also made the shortlist for the Independent Bookseller Of The Year. This is the second time they were nominated for such an award. And for your history buffs, the store was built in 1573. Though they didn't sell Batman comic books back then, of course.

The British Book Awards will be held on the 23rd of May, 2022.