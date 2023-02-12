Heavy Metal Cancels Comics From Bart Sears, Christopher Priest & More Heavy Metal Magazine has been cancelling a number of comic book titles such as Entropy, Sun Eater, Maiden, Dark Wing and Adrienne James.

Matthew Medney either jumped or was pushed as CEO of Heavy Metal Magazine and it seems that Heavy Metal is wiping out all traces of the man. In December 2019, Heavy Metal Magazine published Adventures Of Adrienne James #0 by Matthew Medney, Bruce Edwards and Geraldo Borges. However subsequent solicited issues(listed below) have been cancelled and the planned hardcover collection is currently suspended on the schedule. Also written by Matthew Medney and drawn by German Ponce, Dark Wing had issues 1-5 published, but 6 and 7 have now been cancelled. Listing below as well and, again, the collection is in limbo.

But it's not just books by Matthew Medney that have gone, others commissioned on his watch are also out of the door, especially from the Heavy Metal Elements line that he championed. Entropy #1 by Christopher Priest and Montos was published but #2, #3 and #4 have been canned. Maiden by Michelle Sears and Bart Sears saw one issue published but #2 was cancelled. Sun Eater Volume 2 was meant to take over from the original Sun Eater Vol 1, which had been cancelled 3 issues into a 9-issue series. By Dylan Sprouse and Diego Yapur the two solicited issues were totally cancelled, issues 1 and 2, gone.

But the big one was Starward by Steve Orlando and Ivan Shavrin, an eight-issue series that saw six issues solicited but none of them published and all of them cancelled. The lot. Issues 1-4 were made available digitally but are currently unavailable on Kindle though #1 and #2 are on GlobalComix – maybe because issue 1 is being resolicited for publication in May 2023 by Heavy Metal… better luck this time?

Bleeding Cool has been covering some of Heavy Metal's woes of late, even as publication of the magazine has been handed to Whatnot Publishing. That included Claudio Alvarez and Geraldo Borges complaining that Heavy Metal Italy had published their comic without their permission and the recent appointment of Joseph S. Durko as Chief Restructuring Officer & Corporate Secretary with issues expressed with payment to creditors. At the time Medney told us that "Due to a sum of receivables not being collected on time, our payments to creators have slipped further than what's acceptable. Luckily we have a dedicated and committed investor group whose support is allowing us to pay all creators before Christmas, while we catch up on our invoicing." People are still waiting.

ADVENTURES OF ADRIENNE JAMES #1 (OF 12)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Matthew Medney, Bruce Edwards (A/CA) Geraldo Borges

High adventure among the stars! In a far-off galaxy obsessed with rarity and the exotic treasures of a million worlds, thousands of treasure hunting factions vie for the rarest treasure of them all – the fabulous and mysterious E-Ra-Du! Long rumored to be the source of ultimate power and hidden somewhere in the galaxy by the long-lost Elders, the E-Ra-Du holds the key to dominance over the cosmos. The star-scattered secrets leading to it and the spoils it promises have long been lost over eons. And now AeroJ, capital of the galaxy, is rocked by the death of the leader of the virtuous Lumans, Waldun Li, while he and his partner, the intrepid and infamous Adrienne James, were hot on the trail of the E-Ra-Du! Still reeling from his shocking death, Adrienne, who must now take on the mantle of High Luman is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime – which begins, of course, at her own funeral.

STARWARD #1 (OF 8) CVR B SHARVIN

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin (CA) Ivan Sharvin

From Heavy Metal Magazine. Stephanie Cohen's life is all going according to plan. The only problem is…the plan isn't hers! She's crushing it at college, but her fast track to a medical degree is something her parents decided for her, seemingly at birth. Stephanie was never consulted on her own life. So, now she's drowning in pre-med when she'd rather be studying classics, folklore, and mythology. But on the eve of her twentieth birthday, as Stephanie prepares to stare into her own personal summer abyss for yet another day…she gets a gift unlike any she could possibly expect.

