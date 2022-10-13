Whatnot To Be The New Publisher Of Heavy Metal Magazine Vol 2 #1

Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between Whatnot, Inc., whose live streaming sales platform increased in popularity during the pandemic shutdown, and Starburns Industries Press, the publishing arm of the animated studio responsible for Rick And Morty, Animals, Anomalisa and Happy Tank. They began publishing comics this year, and have lined up a number of high profile titles based on existing media properties or with Hollywood stars. And now they have signed a deal to be the new publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine and related titles, starting next year and includes distribution to the direct market of comic book store, and bookstore distribution too. And that means a relaunch of Heavy Metal Magazine for the very first time.

Heavy Metal Magazine has been through a number of owners and controllers of recent years, with stories of internal coups, challenging comings and goings, non-delivery to customers, callousness and challenges from creators, former employees, their widows and estates. It's certainly never dull at Heavy Metal.

Heavy Metal Magazine #321 out next year will, instead be Heavy Metal Volume 2 #1, a relaunch of the anthology magazine,with a $9.99 cover price and a tiered pricing plan for retailers and subscribers. Aside from Heavy Metal Magazine, upcoming titles from the collaboration will include;

Crashdown: the first joint release from Whatnot Publishing and Heavy Metal. Written by comic influencer "Comic Tom" Garcia, Ryan Sargeant and veteran artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days Of Night).

and veteran artist (30 Days Of Night). Ranx: the complete collection, a 208 page omnibus featuring the entire RanXerox library. The Italian sci-fi graphic novel series by Stefano Tamburini and Tanino Liberatore , following a bizarre antihero, Ranx, a mechanical cyborg.

and , following a bizarre antihero, Ranx, a mechanical cyborg. Dark Wing: a collected edition of the sci-fi adventure serial following Captain Benedict Gunn and his crew, who journey across the stars searching for a new sun to power the spaceship that is home to a whole civilization. Written by Heavy Metal CEO Matthew Medney and drawn by German Ponce (Cold Dead War).

and his crew, who journey across the stars searching for a new sun to power the spaceship that is home to a whole civilization. Written by Heavy Metal CEO and drawn by (Cold Dead War). A Darker God: a nightmarish sci-fi horror serial, following a group of friends who must confront their deepest fears. Written by Homero Rios (Mundo Diablo), with art by Carlos Fabián Villa (Black Cat), Oscar Carreño, Andrés Esparza , and JAME .

(Mundo Diablo), with art by (Black Cat), , and . RAMGØD: a cyberpunk action thriller serial revolving around a new player recruited for a dangerous high-octane global sport. Co-created by Morgan Rosenblum (Stable) and Owen Rosenblum.

(Stable) and Aeon: an existential sci-fi serial about a society of sentient robotic beings. Co-created by Heavy Metal CEO Matthew Medney, John Connelly (Beyond Kuiper), and Joe Harri s (The X-Files).

(Beyond Kuiper), and s (The X-Files). Lucy: a historical fiction serial following in the footsteps of Lucy, the ancestor of mankind. Written by Patrick Norbert and illustrated by Tanino Liberatore (Ranx).

"This may sound hyperbolic, but this partnership represents an astonishing new chapter in Heavy Metal's history," says Matthew Medney, Heavy Metal Entertainment's current CEO ands writr of some of the comics above. "In seeking a partner to help us grow our standing in the marketplace and offer an unfettered and unshackled version of our publishing line, Whatnot was not only the strongest contender, but the only logical candidate. We see this partnership as the start of a brave new age in mainstream counterculture by Heavy Metal. Which is why we are going to be starting an entirely new volume of the magazine."

"Heavy Metal is an institution with over 40 years of history in the comic marketplace, and we are excited to have the opportunity to become part of that storied tradition while finding new and exciting ways to reach potential readers," says Michael Calero, Publisher of Whatnot Publishing. "We envision a future where legacy readers and new fans come together to create a Heavy Metal Community unlike any the brand has seen."

"Having the Whatnot Publishing team and their extraordinary live streaming platform supporting our titles is a dream come true," adds Kris Longo, Associate Publisher and CSO of Heavy Metal. "Not only will our ability to serve the direct market and book channels exponentially increase, gaining access to a legion of potential new fans and readers is an extraordinary opportunity, and we are putting our best foot forward as a result with some truly amazing content."