Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Chris Thompson, heavy metal

Heavy Metal Relaunches With Frank Forte, Chris Thompson & Dave Kelly

Heavy Metal International has just announced the official relaunch of Heavy Metal magazine in the new year

Article Summary Heavy Metal magazine relaunches with a new editorial team in early 2024.

Frank Forte, Chris Thompson, and Dave Kelly lead the relaunch efforts.

Kickstarter campaign to offer exclusive covers and collectibles.

Return to boundary-pushing roots after a tumultuous period.

During San Diego Comic-Con, I reported that former Content Editor for Heavy Metal Magazine, Frank Forte, who had been telling folk that he was the new editor-in-chief of Heavy Metal, was joined at the show by Chris Thompson, formerly of Orbital Comics in London, Eaglemoss, Opus Publishing. Wild River and Titan Comics, and Dave Kelly, who self-published his own series Tales Of The Nightwatchman under So What Press, as well as in Savage Dragon, to be part of his editorial team. The word was that they both already had some claim on the future of Heavy Metal Magazine, a brand recently used and abused, but this would consolidate the two. That has now gone official.

Heavy Metal International has just announced the official relaunch of Heavy Metal magazine in the new year. Chief Executive Officer Marshall Lees says "I have always been a huge fan of Heavy Metal and the way it influenced art and culture and exposed incredible creators to the world. The new team and I stepped in after quite a tumultuous period, so we've been working quietly behind the scenes to make things right and pave the way for the magazine's return to its original boundary-pushing roots. Following that, we have a host of exciting new plans for the brand that we hope fans will be really interested in."

The Editor-in-Chief is confirmed as Frank Forte. Dave Kelly is the new Executive Editor. And Chris Thompson is the new Editorial Manager. "We wanted to assemble a team of passionate professionals who had complementary skills and shared our vision for the brand, we believe we've found that in Frank, Dave, and Chris, as well as the other team members across all facets of the business", said Lees.

Production on the the extra-sized issue 1 is underway, and the first round of pre-orders will be taken via Kickstarter early next month including limited-edition covers and collectibles. The cover of the new launch issue, pictured, is by Greg Hildebrandt. People can join the Kickstarter Coming Soon page and their Discord server.

Heavy Metal, inspired by Fremch magazine Metal Hurlant, began in 1977 with creators such as Enki Bilal, Richard Corben, Guido Crepax, Philippe Druillet, Caza, Jean-Claude Forest, Jean "Moebius" Giraud, and Milo Manara. Previously, Heavy Metal Magazine was revived under a series of obliquely funded figures, many of whom didn't seem to have an entire grasp on publishing, leaving creators unpaid and customers unfulfilled. After hitting issue 300, it was relaunched through Massive/Whatnot, but they weren't able to publish a single issue before it fell again.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!