Helena Mullane & Tula Lotay's Groupies In Print For Thought Bubble

Helena Mullane and Tula Lotay's Groupies, collected in print from Mad Cave Studios in time for Thought Bubble

Groupies, by Helena Mullane, Tula Lotay, Dee Cunuffe and Richard Starkings was published last year from Comixology Originals. And it is now being collected in print by Mad Cave Studios for the 4th of November this year, handily just ahead of Tula's own comic book convention that she founded, Thought Bubble, in Harrogate, England. Unfortunately, though, Mad Cave is one of the few US publishers that refuse to be distributed by Diamond UK (even though it is an entirely separate company to Diamond USA), so getting copies into the show may be a little tricky. I am sure they will find a way.

GROUPIES

Writer: Helen Mullane, Artist: Tula Lotay, Colourist: Dee Cuniffe, Letterer: Richard Starkings, Release Date: November 4 2025

On a wild night out at the Fox Club, the coolest, hottest, and wildest girls on (or off) the Strip meet the edgiest up-and-coming band in town, and sparks fly. The Moon Show's stardom is about to rise as they celebrate getting signed to the legendary Asmodeus Records. As the story unfolds, the excited groupies head on tour with the band – living the dream – but their tuned-in and dropped-out idyll is about to unravel. Something dark is pulling the strings, and the girls are about to discover the true cost of rock and roll.

