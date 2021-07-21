Hellfire Gala Hangover Of Dead Bodies, Clones & Loopholes (Spoilers)

That was a hell of a party on Krakoa. The Hellfire Gala had lots of announcements, things that people can't walk back, and certain mutants looking very much the worse for wear. Today sees Marauders #22, New Mutants #20, and Guardians Of The Galaxy #16 mop up various messes.

Today's Marauders #22 catalogues the deaths and new births of the Hellfire Gala. A terraformed planet Mars as the new home of Arakko. The divorce of the United Kingdom and Krakoa. A new intergalactic currency. And the death of the Scarlet Witch. Though not everything has made the headlines.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy know all about Arakko, the Sol currency made out of Mysterium, and the revival in the intergalactic economy that the Hellfire Gala has kickstarted.

However, no one seems to have told the husband of the Skrull/Kree Emperor – and the reincarnated son of Wanda Maximoff. That conversation – and the Empire's response – may be an interesting one.

Plenty of drama and recriminations to come. And while Britain broke diplomatic ties and went all Brexit over Krakoa during the Hellfire Gala, it seems that their gate in Westminster is still operating in Marauders.

While in New Mutants, the murder of Scarlet Witch pops up as a side thought, but they have their own death to concern themselves over.

At it appears that the New Mutants are trying to get around Krakoan rules for reviving clones, after finding the body of Honey Badger. And then letting No-Girl possess it.

What with Cable and Wolverine or late, it does seem that the Krakoan Rules for resurrection are there to be broken right now. And what better opportunity than the Hellfire Gala?

While in Marauders, Sebastian Shaw is looking for his own loopholes to bring back the long-dead to Krakoan resurrection protocols.

While we look to another member of the Hellfire Club to be revived as well – the case for The Black Bishop made by… Bishop.

Harry Leland had the power to control his own density and the density of those around him. This is how he died back in the eighties, courtesy of Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr.

I am sure The Five can fix that problem as well…

