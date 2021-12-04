Hellions #18 Preview: Final Issue Preview

Hellions concludes with Hellions #18 on Wednesday, but don't think of it like losing an X-book; think of it as gaining a Madelyne Pryor! Check out a preview below.

Hellions #18

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210887

OCT210889 – HELLIONS #18 MOMOKO VAR – $4.99

OCT210888 – HELLIONS #18 TAN VAR – $4.99

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ze Carlos (A / CA) Stephen Segovia

HELLIONS NO MORE!

ORPHAN-MAKER has committed a horrible crime. As he faces the ultimate penalty, the cracks in the HELLIONS team are on full display. Secrets, betrayals, alliances and loss all come to the surface as the fallout of Orphan-Maker's actions threatens to end all the Hellions have worked toward!

Plus: The return of a fan-favorite X-character in a decision that will rock the foundation of Krakoa!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

