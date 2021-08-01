Hercules Gets OK Boomered in Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1

Marvel's latest retread of the Infinity Gauntlet storyline via Summer Annual crossover event continues this Wednesday with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1. In this preview, we find the current bearer of the Power Stone calling out Hercules for being a mega-boomer and refusing to give up his title of Prince of Power. Will the aging Avenger step aside and let a new generation take over? You'll have to read the comic to find out. Check out a preview below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210623

JUN210624 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99

(W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone

Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power…but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 7 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $4.99