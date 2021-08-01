Hercules Gets OK Boomered in Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1

Marvel's latest retread of the Infinity Gauntlet storyline via Summer Annual crossover event continues this Wednesday with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1. In this preview, we find the current bearer of the Power Stone calling out Hercules for being a mega-boomer and refusing to give up his title of Prince of Power. Will the aging Avenger step aside and let a new generation take over? You'll have to read the comic to find out. Check out a preview below.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210623
JUN210624 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99
(W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone
Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power…but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it!
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 7 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210624 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 CONNECTING VAR INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Ron Lim, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210623 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Al Ewing, Jed MacKay (A) Flaviano, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.