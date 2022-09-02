Here's The Missing Page From Neil Gaiman's American Gods Collection

Last year, Dark Horse Comics issues a hardcover collection all three series of the comic books based on Neil Gaiman's American Gods novel and television series.

Unfortunately, it appears that a page was duplicated and replaced a now-missing page towards the end of the second volume. One complaint told me "Replacement is hugely unlikely, but a tip-in sheet or PDF of the missing page we can print, some kind of acknowledgement?"

Neil Gaiman is aware of the issue, as is Dark Horse Comics, and tweeted to that effect.

Here's how the issue looked in the published book. The left page where it should be…

Repeated a few pages later on the right, where it should not be, and instead of the page that should be there.

Dark Horse representatives tell me that "as you can see by the date on the linked tweet, the missing page from the first print run is an older issue. Dark Horse has been aware and has since corrected that error in all subsequent printings which are now available for purchase and have been for some time." As it stands, however, there doesn;t seem to be any proviso for people who bought the earlier version.

So, as a service from Bleeding Cool, for those reading the original printings of the collection, who may have been stopped dead in their tracks when they get to the repeated page, here is what should have run. Which is giving me A Small Killing vibe…

The Complete American Gods (Graphic Novel) Hardcover – October 5, 2021 by by Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, Scott Hampton, Walt Simonson The complete American Gods comic series, adapted by comics legend P. Craig Russell from the award-winning novel by Neil Gaiman, in a deluxe, oversized collection with slipcase and ribbon. Shadow Moon, fresh out of jail, finds his wife dead, his life in shambles, and nowhere to turn. But a chance meeting with the mysterious Mr. Wednesday thrusts him into the center of a conflict between new and old gods, where the future of human and divine life is at stake.