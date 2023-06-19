Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: dick ayers, ghost rider, heritage auctions

Ghost Rider by Dick Ayers Shoots A Dragon in Ghost Rider 7, at Auction

Ghost Rider saves the day, but not in the way you expect. No, this is the original Rider, and he is taking bids at Heritage Auctions now.

Ghost Rider is a character that has a complicated and weird publication history. Most people would say that he is the flaming skull dude on a bike, and they would be correct. Others, though, they may remember the original Ghost Rider. Published by Magazine Enterprises, the character was born in 1949 and began as a Western lawman who would use illusions to make the bad guys think he was supernatural. He was created by Ray Krank and Dick Ayers, who followed the character to Marvel Comics in 1967. After the success of the Rider, we all know with the flaming skull, he went by other aliases like Night Rider and Phantom Rider as well. One of the most iconic covers for the character's old days was for issue #7 of that book, also known as A-1 Comics #51, and a CGC 5.5 copy is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now. Check it out below.

This Ghost Rider Kicks Butt

"Ghost Rider #7 (Magazine Enterprises, 1952) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages. Dick Ayers "good girl" skull cover. Also known as A-1 Comics #51. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $159. CGC census 3/23: 1 in 5.5, 11 higher. (A-1 Comics #51) Cover by Dick Ayers. Art by Dick Ayers. Sometimes listed as A1 Comics (1944 Life's Romances) #51. Adventures of the original Ghost Rider, a Western marshal who uses special effects to make outlaws think he's an otherworldly avenger. With this issue, the series takes on horror elements to fit with the horror trend in 1950s comics. A cursed Native tomb seems to be guarded by a winged serpent whose bite means death; The Ghost Rider seeks the truth about zombie gunfighters that are murdering ranchers in a small town, so he creates some zombies of his own; In Tales of the Ghost Rider, a rancher battles a white wolf that he soon learns is actually a werewolf. The Haunted Tomb!; The League of the Living Dead!; Tales of the Ghost Rider: The Bloody Fangs of Fear!; The Murder in Wax! 36 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

This is a tough book to come by in any condition, so one like this should be on your radar if you are in the market. It displays very nicely and would be a wonderful addition to any collector's shelf. Go here to get more info or place a bid, and check out all of the other books taking bids as we speak.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!