Romantic Adventures #50's Horrific Ogden Whitney Cover, Up for Auction

The cover to the romance comic book Romantic Adventures #50 features a pretty scary cover by the great Ogden Whitney.

The 1954 issue blends romance with eerie artwork.

A classic tale of love and psychiatry by an artist known for the bizarre.

Cover story "Love of a Lunatic" promises a "true story of a woman's anguish".

Romantic Adventures #50 is a romance comic, but you might not know it from the cover. Drawn wonderfully by Ogden Whitney, this is more of a horror cover than romance if you ask me. That lady reaching out through the bars is terrifying, and the colors add to the sense of weirdness and dread that pours over you as you look at the cover. This raw copy of Romantic Adventures #50 taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, is a perfect copy to grab and read, because if that image doesn't make you more interested to see what the hell is going on inside, nothing will. It is at $21 right now, and you can check out the book below.

More Covers Like This Romantic Adventures One Please

Romantic Adventures #50 (ACG, 1954) Condition: GD. Ogden Whitney provided a great cover (but romantic?…) and art for the issue. The cover is split and detached. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $142. Cover by Ogden Whitney. Edited by Richard E. Hughes. Art by Ogden Whitney and others. Tales of romance from legendary early independent comics publisher ACG. In an often-reprinted oddball story (and cover), a woman has a mental breakdown because of her love woes, but a psychiatrist sets her straight; Movie star Donna reconnects with an old flame while trying to track down compromising pictures; A confirmed bachelor signs up for a cooking course taught by a beautiful woman. Love of a Lunatic!; Eyes of Love; How He Proposed: Betty Hollis of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; You Can't Fool Your Heart!; Too Shy; Scrambled Love! 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

I feel like if more covers were like this Romantic Adventures one, romance comics would have gone away sooner. As much as I love my horror, this cover and story probably should have been in a horror compilation back then instead. In any case, this is awesome, so check it out in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

