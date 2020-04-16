DC Comics, Marvel Movie Figurines, Hero Collector July 2020 Solicits.

In a normal world, we would have started getting July solicitations round about now. Dark Horse usually arrives early, DC Comics would be this Friday, and everyone else would drift in over the following few days. That is not happening this month, as printing and distribution are suspended, and any solicited work for April, May and June will be shifted forward and take up much of July. That is if the shutdown is lifted in July. So no July 2020 solicitation s- or so we thought. Because Hero Collector, the publisher that licenses Marvel, DC, Sonic and Rick & Morty product for the UK mass market, with comic stores on the side, is still going strong. And has a bunch of DC Comics graphic novels and Marvel Movie figurines take orders for, for July shipping, whether through Diamond or elsewhere.

So here's a look at the Hero Collector Diamond Solicits list intended for the May 2020 Previews for July 2020 release, all while the April Previews are still held in UK warehouses, Diamond hasn't printed the May Previews and we have no idea what will actually happen now.

Hero Collector GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age

#128 – Superboy: The Boy of Steel

Author(s): Geoff Johns

Artist(s): Francis Manapul

Product Description: Superboy is back, and makes a beeline for the greatest place on Earth: Smallville! While Conner reunites with his former girlfriend, Wonder Girl, Lex Luthor and Brainiac form a partnership that will cause havoc throughout the universe. Collects Adventure Comics #0-3, #5-6, and Superman Secret Files 2009..

#129 – Supergirl: Death and the Family

Author(s): Helen Slater, Sterling Gates, Jacob Black

Artist(s): Cliff Chiang, Fernando Dagnino, Matt Camp, Jamal Igle

Product Description: Lana Lang's mysterious condition worsens, and Supergirl has no idea how to save her! Meanwhile, the classic supervillain Silver Banshee has returned, and she's set her sights on an artifact that could break her family's curse… Collects Supergirl #48-50 and Supergirl Annual #1.

Hero Collector GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover

#67 – Batman: Face the Face

Author(s): James Robinson

Artist(s): Don Kramer, Leonard Kirk, Simone Bianchi

Product Description: A mysterious vigilante is murdering Gotham's highest-profile villains, and Batman must uncover the murderer's identity in an eight-part saga — even as he finds himself forced to protect some of his oldest foes! Collects Detective Comics #817-820 and Batman #651-654.

#68 – Batman: The House of Hush

Author(s): Paul Dini, Dustin Nguyen, Derek Fridolfs

Artist(s): Dustin Nguyen

Product Description: Deranged plastic surgeon Tommy Elliot, a.k.a. Hush, has been living as Bruce Wayne's body double – but as he finally cracks under the strain, Elliot plans his final, murderous revenge on Batman's entire network of friends and allies! Will Dick and Damian be enough to thwart Tommy's plans – or will the end of Hush require the return of Bruce Wayne? Collects Batman: Streets of Gotham #12-21.

Special #10 – Batman: War Games (Part 1)

Author(s): Bill Willingham, Devin Grayson, Andersen Gabrych, A.J. Lieberman, Brad Walker, Dylan Horrocks, Ed Brubaker

Artist(s): Ramon Bachs, Pete Woods, Damion Scott, Mike Lilly, Al Barrionuevo, Sean Phillips, Kinsun Loh, Paul Gulacy

Product Description: A clash among the crime families of Gotham City's underworld erupts into a wave of chaos that threatens to engulf the city, and Batman must use every available asset to preserve lives! Will Oracle, Batgirl, Nightwing, Orpheus, Onyx and Tarantula be enough to contain the chaos? Collects book one of the War Games story arc.

Hero Collector MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#110 – W'Kabi

Product Description: The former head of security for Wakanda's Border Tribe, W'kabi is a warrior with serious doubts about his country's future. When his friend King T'Challa failed to capture Ulysses Klaue, the man who murdered his parents, W'Kabi threw his support behind the usurper Erik Killmonger – only to face his wife, Okoye, in the resulting civil war.

#111 – Ant-Man (Avengers: Endgame)

Product Description Left trapped in the Quantum Realm by Thanos' use of the Infinity Stones, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) escaped five years later, without aging a day. Scott Lang's return was the clue the Avengers needed to crack the secrets of time travel – and venture back into the Quantum Realm to undo the damage inflicted by the Mad Titan.