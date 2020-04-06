Hero Tomorrow Comics Put Origin of Punchline Online, For Free

Hero Tomorrow Comics publishes the Punchline: Clown Detective comic book. It's a title that has been getting an inordinate amount of attention of late after the success of a certain DC Comics character appearing in Batman. Now they'd like more to experience their clown-themed mob henchperson character.

The character first appeared a couple of years ago in another title. Now, Hero Tomorrow Comics has made the first two issues of their Tap Dance Killer comic book available to read for free. Which features the origin of their Punchline: Clown Detective character, with a new cover to reflect their importance. Any chance he may supersede the DC Comics version?

Video with a Punchline

Writer and publisher Ted Sekura also created a video message for readers. The video is also embedded in the inside cover of the free digital edition.

Here is the original solicitation that ran two years ago, with nary even a mention of Punchline.Now available for free.

TAP DANCE KILLER #1

(W) Ted Sikora (A/CA) Nikolaus Harrison

Actress Nikki St Clair was the sweetest gal in the city until she was cast in a horror show musical as the Tap Dance Killer. Now, unable to shake the role, this 1920s-esque bizarre mobster assassin is out on the streets dealing damage with a theatrical flair that leaves 'em, quite literally, slain in the isles! This first issue also features the first appearance of a knockout new villain! In Shops: Apr 18, 2018 SRP: $3.99

Ted also gave the following message to Punchline fans. "Hero Tomorrow Comics is currently on hold with the rest of the industry as we patiently wait for the world to recover. We're staying busy as ever trying to get ahead on new stories with APAMA #12 and BLOOM #1 being the next to be released. We just don't know when.