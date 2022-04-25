Hobgoblin Returns To Amazing Spider-Man In 2022

This last week, Marvel Comics ran solicitations for July 2022's Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8, which suggested that Norman Osborn was creating a new Spider-Man suit for Peter Parker.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220863

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita

Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here! RATED T+In Shops: Jul 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220867

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita

Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?! RATED T+In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 SRP: $3.99

With covers and press suggesting that Norman and Peter were getting back together, and with Norman creating a version of the Goblin Glider for Spider-Man to use. All fun and frolics. But the Amazon listing for the collection that will contain Amazing Spider-Man #7 to #12 has a different goblin in mind. Because the story running in those issues has one overall title, Hobgoblin.

See? The original Hobgoblin first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #238 almost thirty years ago in 1983, with powers and equipment based on the Green Goblin, and originally revealed to be an acquaintance of Spider-Man, Ned Leeds, though retconned later to be one Roderick Kingsley. There have been many other folks taking on the Hobgoblin identity over the years, including being turned into a demonic entity by the Inferno event. Hey, we know that original Inferno event is being revised by Ben Reilly in Free Comic Book Day, right? Spoilers are here – but maybe it might suggest the kind of Hobgoblin we might be getting back? That's pure speculation of course. But it might tie a few things together…