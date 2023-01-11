Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Voice Talent Appearing In The Game Simon Pegg, Jason Anthony, Kandace Caine, Sebastian Croft, and Amelia Gething join the cast for the Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

WB Games and Avalanche Software have revealed the main cast of voice actors who will be a part of Hogwarts Legacy. Some of the bigger names to note from this casting include Simon Pegg, Sebastian Croft, and Amelia Gathing, who will be playing various mainstay roles in the game that you'll be playing and interacting with for most of the storyline We have the full rundown of the introductions from he developers below, along with a video highlighting Pegg's involvement with the game.

"In Hogwarts Legacy, actor Simon Pegg plays Phineas Nigellus Black, the cantankerous Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a long lineage of Slytherins, Headmaster Black is hated by the students, of whom he also has a great disdain for. Wildly ill-suited to his job, his goal is to do the least amount of work possible and avoid exposure to the student body – preferring to focus on his status in the wizarding world and his surgically manicured beard. As fifth-year students entering Hogwarts for the first time, Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething play the two voice options for the game's playable avatar, which can be highly customized, enabling players to choose the witch or wizard they want to be."

"Lesley Nicol voices a key character in the game, Professor Matilda Weasley. A Gryffindor, she is the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts who aids the player in catching up with the other students by giving them the Wizard's Field Guide and showing them the Room of Requirement. Kandace Caine plays Professor Onai who was once a Divination teacher at Uagadou, the largest wizarding school in the world, and a gifted Seer whose faith in her sight was shaken by the fact that she did not foresee the loss of her husband. Deciding to leave those painful memories behind, she accepts an invitation by Professor Weasley to teach Divination at Hogwarts. The professor of Astronomy, Professor Satyavati Shah, is voiced by Sohm Kapila. Raised in the Muggle world, Professor Shah is devoted to the sciences and tends to talk down to her students in winding and pretentious aphorisms."

"And longtime franchise fans will be thrilled to recognize Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the film series as he returns to provide the voice of Everett Clopton, a Ravenclaw and a half-blood underachieving rule-breaker and prankster. Asif Ali voices another Ravenclaw student, Mahendra Pehlwaan, a muggle born and an avid rule-keeper, whose aggressive adherence to rules and guidelines even the professors have grown a bit weary of! Jason Anthony voices both Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat. Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor house ghost, also known as Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington, is friendly and entertaining, if a bit pompous. He may be the key to helping the Gryffindor player find answers crucial to solving a significant mystery – if they are willing to do him one small favor involving a bit of rotten roast beef! And finally, the iconic Sorting Hat, a sentient, magical hat, uses knowledge from the student's past along with input from the player to determine which Hogwarts house will be the right fit."