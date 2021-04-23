Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation Launches in Titan July 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics kicks off July 2021 with new series for Horizon Zero Dawn, Life Is Strange and Rivers Of London. Take a peek at its July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR A MOMOKO

(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Peach Momoko

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

Over 80,000 copies sold on #1 – 11th bestselling comic of August 2020!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

Featuring fantastic cover art by Peach Momoko!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR B GAME ART

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR C TOLIBAO

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR D MAULINA

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR E WILKINS

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

HORIZON ZERO DAWN PEACH MOMOKO POSTER PORTFOLIO

EXPERIENCE THE ASTONISHING ARTWORK OF THE HOTTEST COMIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR!

This portfolio showcases the incredible covers of Peach Momoko from the best-selling Horizon Zero Dawn comic. Each cover is removable to display as a high-quality poster!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $24.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #1 CVR A FISH

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Veronica Fish

AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!

A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!

It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #1 CVR B BEROY

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #1 CVR C GLASS

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #1 CVR D NEMETH

RIVERS OF LONDON TP VOL 01-03 BOX SET ED (O/A) (MR)

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Lee Sullivan, Luis Guerrero

Dive in at the beginning of the bestselling cops and wizards series from chart-topping author (and comics writer) Ben Aaronovitch, with this Box Set Edition of the first three graphic novels! A stunning box set edition of the bestselling first three graphic novels in the Rivers of London sequence, including a set of Rivers of London postcards! Starring Ben Aaronovitch's laconic trainee wizard and budding detective, Peter Grant, these all-new adventures are essential parts of the smash-hit novel continuity!

In the first volume, Body Work, Police Constable Peter Grant and his boss, Thomas Nightingale, tackle a car on a killing spree-without a driver. In Night Witch, Peter and Nightingale are caught up in a battle between Russian gunmen, a monstrous forest creature – and their nemesis: The Faceless Man. In the third volume, Black Mould, something dark and slimy is dripping through the walls of suburban London, so Peter is joined by a reluctant partner, Sahra Guleed!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $49.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #1 CVR A NAKAMURA

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Ikuni Nakamura

New arc featuring backup strips with the first comic appearance of Alex Chen – lead character from the NEW GAME – LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS!

Max's attempt to return home enters a thrilling new phase! A shocking discovery offers unexpected hope, and the epic cross-country trip with Chloe and Rachel reveals a new ally.

Life is Strange Remastered Edition of original game series is also set to be released Fall 2021!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $5.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #1 CVR B LEONARDI

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #1 CVR C LUSKY

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #1 CVR D LUSKY

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #1 CVR E FISH

SMART GIRL HC

(W) Fernando Dagnino (A/CA) Fernando Dagnino

THE ACCLAIMED ARTIST OF BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS, FERNANDO DAGNINO, DEBUTS HIS STUNNING ORIGINAL SCI-FI COMIC!

Rogue android Yuki has become self-aware! It's time for her to enact revenge on the abusive masters who tried to destroy her.

A gorgeous black & white cyberpunk tale showcasing the artistic talent of DC and Blade Runner artist, Fernando Dagnino.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $29.99

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #4 CVR A HASPIEL (MR)

(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Dean Haspiel

TITAN BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!

A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe! Private investigator Minky

Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #4 CVR B PHOTO (MR)

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL ELECTRIFIED TESLA #4 CVR C BUHLER (MR)

EXTRAORDINARY #2 CVR A CHANG

EXTRAORDINARY #2 CVR B RIVAS

EXTRAORDINARY #2 CVR C GODIS

EXTRAORDINARY #2 CVR D

SHADES OF MAGIC STEEL PRINCE BOX SET

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Andrea Olimpieri (CA) Roberta Ingranata

Written by #1 New York Times bestselling author V.E. Schwab and torn from the universe of the Shades of Magic. This three-volume box-set, is the comic book prequel to A Darker Shade of Magic novel and is perfect for fans of bloody, swashbuckling adventure and gritty fantasy. Including art cards featuring the cover art from the individual books.

This box-set Collects together SHADES OF MAGIC Vol 1: The Steel Prince, SHADES OF MAGIC Vol 2: Night of Knives, SHADES OF MAGIC Vol 3: The Rebel Army.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $49.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #6 CVR A STRIPS (MR)

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Dani Strips

New arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece.

A fanatical army of super-human replicants have laid siege to Los Angeles. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #6 CVR B MEAD (MR)

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #6 CVR C LOPEZ (MR)

BLADE RUNNER BOX SET

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Syd Mead

Return to the world of Blade Runner with this, the officially sanctioned box-set of the comic book series based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott. Including art cards featuring the cover art from the

individual books.

Collects Blade Runner 2019: Los Angeles/Off-World/Home Again, Home Again.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $49.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #1-4 ROBERT HACK VIRGIN PACK (MR)

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, Mike Johnson (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Robert Hack

COLLECTS RETRO PULP-STYLE VIRGIN COVERS BY ROBERT HACK (CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA).

Travel to the world of Blade Runner 2009 and discover the origins of the BLADE RUNNERS!

LIMITED TO 500 PACKS!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $17.99

STAR WARS INSIDER COLL HC VOL 02

(W) Various (A/CA) Various

Star Wars Insider, the official magazine of the Star Wars saga, presents an amazing collection of tales from the galaxy far, far away.

Featuring short stories starring familiar characters such as Han Solo, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian and Darth Vader, this collection also includes tales featuring supporting characters such as Darth Plagueis, Hondo Ohnaka, Captain Rex, and Darth Revan.

Featuring renowned best-selling Star Wars authors including Jason Fry, Matthew Stover, John Ostrander, and Paul S. Kemp, this volume also includes stunning art from some of the sagas best-loved interpreters, including Joe Corroney, Brian Rood, Jan Duursema, and Magali Villeneuve.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $24.99

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #4 CVR A SHEDD

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Blair Shedd

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!

Missy's up to her old tricks, but this time she's not alone! How will the Doctor survive this latest maniacal plot in this special story celebrating the 50th anniversary of

the Master?

FEATURES THE THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTOR BATTLING THEIR ICONIC NEMESIS! KEEP YOUR EYES OUT FOR OTHER TIME LORDS!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #4 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #4 CVR C CARANFA

SNOWPIERCER VOL 1-3 HC BOX SET (RES) (MR)

(W) Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, Olivier Bocquet (A) Jean-Marc Rochette

Discover the story that inspired the movie Snowpiercer, directed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, starring Chris Evans, and a TV Series, starring Jennifer Connelly!

Collects the series's three stunning volumes in a deluxe boxed set edition in English for the very first time!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: $74.99

AZIMUT HC (MR)

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A/CA) Jean-Baptiste Andreae

This Crayon d'Or prize-winning graphic novel is an incredible Terry Gilliam-esque fantasy tale, penned by the award-winning author of the acclaimed Valerian spin-off.

Azimut features a host of quirky characters in a colorful fantasy world whose lives are turned upside down when the magnetic North Pole simply disappears!

Wilfrid Lupano spins a wonderful yarn of fun, flawed characters-whocould've jumped straight out of the works of Lewis Carroll.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $39.99

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA HC (RES)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Josep Maria Beroy

From the original libretto of Andrew Lloyd Webber's world-famous, multi-award-winning musical that has been playing continuously around the world for over 33 years comes this fully authorized graphic novel adaptation.

The Phantom of the Opera is both the longest-running Broadway show of all time with 12,983 performances and officially the world's most popular musical.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $29.99

DARK SOULS COMPLETE COLL TP (MR)

(W) George Mann (A) Alan Quah (CA) Joshua Cassara

Ten years after Dark Souls was first released on the PlayStation, comes the ultimate collection of the comic series inspired by one of the most influential games of the 21st century!

Collects Dark Souls: The Breath of Andolus, Dark Souls: Winter's Spite, Dark Souls: Legends of the Flame, Dark Souls: Tal es of Ember and Dark Souls: The Age of Fire!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $34.99