Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, KO

How Aquaman #11 Ties Back Into DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

How Aquaman #11 by Jeremy Adams and Nimit Malavia ties back into DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman #11 connects directly to DC's K.O., revealing new links to Darkseid's growing influence.

The mysterious furnace from DC's K.O. #1 is explained, tying deeper into Aquaman's current arc.

Aquaman faces rising challenges tied to the Omega sigil and his evolving elemental powers.

The stage is set for Aquaman to join the main DC's K.O. storyline, leading to a clash with King Shark.

The recent Aquaman run from DC Comics has seen all manner of Darkseid-related possessions, sigils and portents fill the comic, spinning out as it did from the DC All-In Special, as Aquaman has travelled through the Blue, reunited, separated, reunited and separated again from his family, with the Omega sigil ever present, his powers increasing along with his elemental nature and then shaving off his beard again. It all looked like it was leading… somewhere. And in Aquaman #11 by Jeremy Adams and Nimit Malavia, it all seems to have been preparing the way…

The furnace referred to in passing in DC's K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez…

Aquaman does his best Basil Exposition for those who haven't been following along…

And after dealing with it as best he can… gets ready to join the main narrative…

Time to fight… King Shark? Should be easy, right? Right? Aquaman #11 by Jeremy Adams and Nimit Malavia is published today, DC's K.O. #2 is out in two weeks, but Bleeding Cool will tell you a little bit more tomorrow…

Aquaman #11 by Jeremy Adams, Nimit Malavia

Mera and the mystery of Atlantis unravels, even as Andy moves towards her ultimate goal and Arthur contends with the power of the Blue! But is this power too much for even a KING to contend with? An oceanic onslaught unloads on the king of the seven seas, and the connection between the DARK TIDE and DARKSEID is at last revealed!

Aquaman #11 by Jeremy Adams, Nimit Malavia

Mera and the mystery of Atlantis unravels, even as Andy moves towards her ultimate goal and Arthur contends with the power of the Blue! But is this power too much for even a KING to contend with? An oceanic onslaught unloads on the king of the seven seas, and the connection between the DARK TIDE and DARKSEID is at last revealed!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!