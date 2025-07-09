Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, future state

Future Of Aquaman, Mera, Garth, Jackson & Andrina Revealed (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman is propelled into a future where his daughter Andrina has grown up and Mera is near the end of her life.

Garth and Jackson Hyde, once Aqualads, are now older heroes marked by years and new responsibilities.

The emotional toll of time separates Aquaman from Mera, raising questions about his ability to change fate.

Upcoming issues promise dramatic change, new powers, and Aquaman's return to Atlantis with major consequences.

When characters in superhero comic books get to visit their future, it's often with the idea that things could be changed. From Days Of Future Past to DC One Million to Cable and Bishop. But sometimes… it doesn't work that way. Like Jonathan Kent living with Jor-El for years, returning to Clark Kent and Lois Lane as an older teenager, and losing the younger boy he used to be. Plenty of comic book fans still haven't forgiven Brian Bendis for that one. Well, today's Aquaman #7 by Jeremy Adams and Michael Shelfer may be doing something similar… but which? After all it says that it will be "revealing a heartbreaking reality that will change Aquaman forever." Well, Aquaman deep in The Blue, has been separated from his wife. But the reunion is separated by time…

Because that's not Mera. That's Andrina. The daughter of Aquaman and Mera, all grown up and now looking like the 5G Future State version. She has been waiting a long time. And she is not alone.

Aqualads Garth and Jackson Hyde are Aqualads no more, sporting plenty of grey and white hair…

But what of Mera? She has suffered more from the ravages of time.

I'll spare you the moment, but it is Mera's last. And Dagon is coming.

So…. how permanent is this? Will Aquaman be able to go back in time and rescue Mera and everyone else before this time dilation? Will Jeremy Adams watch Doctor Who: The Girl Who Waited before issue #8? Because the solicit for #9 suggests this will indeed be sticking around, with Aquaman's "new chance to be a father…" Aquaman #7 is published by DC Comics today.

Aquaman #7 by Jeremy Adams and Michael Shelfer

The confrontation with Dagon looms as Aquaman and his band of fighters near the end of their quest, revealing a heartbreaking reality that will change Aquaman forever. AQUAMAN #8

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

THE DARK TIDE COMETH! Full of rage and revenge, Aquaman is determined to end Dagon and free the Blue in a bloody battle that will change the King of the Ocean forever! $3.99 8/13/2025 AQUAMAN #9

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

REUNITED WITH THE JUSTICE LEAGUE! Aquaman has returned to Earth with new powers, new allies, and a new chance to be a father…all while a new mystery emerges from the depths of Atlantis! After the devastating events of the Battle of Dagon, Aquaman's so-called Justice League Blue must regroup and refocus their efforts on Earth…and the return of one of the King of the Seven Seas' deadliest enemies! $3.99 9/10/2025

