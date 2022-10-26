How AXE Judgment Day Will Change Eternals & X-Men Going Forward

XSpoilers, of course. Today sees the final issue of the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event that has been playing out across the X-Men, Eternals, Avengers and various other Marvel Comics titles. With the world being judged to destruction, there was going to have to be a way out.

With Friends Like These Who Needs X-Men?

Even if that meant the mutant-genocide group Orchis stepping up to defend the Earth. If Judgment Day was a climate change analogy, this is Exxon and BP going carbon neutral. The whole event began when Orchis conspired to reveal the truth to humanity, that mutants could bring themselves back from the dead – but only mutants. With the Eternals seen as the saviours from the mutant threat, given what transpired, it's time for the Eternals to put the record straight and do a little exposing of their own.

Eternally Grateful?

So now the public know that a) the Eternals can resurrect and b) there is a far greater cost when they do so. And they get the expected reaction.

Resurrection, Now Available On The NHS

While Krakoa has a reputation to uphold. After the revival of Captain America, it has now been shown that the protocols of The Five can revive anyone, if they have a backed-up mind, and DNA to hand.

Previously the offer had been made to Krakoa from the world leaders to gain acceptability across the world…

…but Krakoa takes a different path in AXE: Judgment Day #6, by appealing to the bottom rather than the top.

So the gift of resurrection is denied to the wealthy, the great, the powerful, and instead granted to the weak, the sick, the vulnerable, the poor. Nine million people die every year from starvation. Now a small number of them may return. But will the 1% or the 0.001% accept that? Storylines aplenty to come. But it's a good story for Krakoa to tell.

Post-Judgment Issues Still At Play

Something also explored in New Mutants #31 today, set after the events of Judgment Day.

Okay, so not all the anti-mutant signs have been changed. Resurrection, however distributed, is likely to remain a sore spot in the Marvel Universe.

It's still an issue for the Resurrection process even for a mutant. The Five can only resurrect so many, even if their numbers have been extending of late, courtesy of Synch and Hope. And now there are multiple Laura Kinney's on the island, will that restriction also be lifted?

But as Young Woman Wolverine in today's X-Terminators #2 shows that Krakoan immortality also makes their deaths less of an issue for vampires. The foodstock will just keep coming back…

Because a good story is always the best way to win over those unwilling to hear.

Judgment Day, Postponed Until The XBook Of Revelation

And A.X.E. Judgment Day #6 has another story to tell for the Marvel Universe. A transformed Eternal. A future judge. A new god. Resurrection of a sorts, even if a Celestial had to die to get there.

Yes, yes. Many more stories to come. You have your judgment.

