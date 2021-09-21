How Batman Talks To The Governments Of The World (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Batman #113 from James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez, and Batman: The Detective #5 by Tom Taylor, Andy Kubert and Sandra Hope, and both give us a condensed version of Batman's take on authority. Because, as a neo-fascist vigilante, of course Batman believes in authority, it's just that an authority's remit should not apply to him and it should do what he tells it do.

So while he may give a little leeway to Police Commissioner Renee Montoya of the Gotham City Police Department, that's only because she's been a vigilante too. And he only accepts her requests as part of his own way of doing things. But up against The Magistrate it's a very different matter.

Indeed, grappling hooks, jet-powered Batmobiles, Bat bombs and the like, all have a heavy impact on a city's infrastructure. And Batman knows it, he weaponises it.

But the CCTV drones do allow Batman to make his position even clearer, tp pubically-apointed Magistrate policing body.

And its head, Simon Saint of Saint Industries. No Future State for you, Simon…

…just a state penitentiary. But at least, in Gotham, Batman has some respect for the way things work, jail cells and the like, a certain rule of law. But outside of the United States of America, it's a very different matter.

Batman just to say jump and the French and Belgians ask how high the frog should jump. Commissioner Origi is far more compliant than Commissioner Montoya. Although, in France, that should be Commissaire, Batman…

America tells Europe what to do and it does it. This is in revenge for that crack about guns, isn't it Tom?

