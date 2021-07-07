How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

It turns out that investigative journalist and newspaper owner of the Daily Bugle, Ben Urich had some other questions for Cyclops, as well as his new treehouse, in X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. About the death and resurrection of mutant fashion designer. About whether his death was a drug overdose, murder, or hate crime.

How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

One that Cyclops doesn't answer. So let's take a time machine back to Grant Morrison, Keron Grant, and Norm Rapmund's New X-Men #134 back in 2003.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

Which saw the four-armed Jumbo Carnation at play in Mutant Town. Only to be set upon by a group of human ruffians.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

But while attacking him, something very bad happens to Jumbo and he starts to liquefy.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

Something that the rest of the young X-Men do not take kindly to.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

Especiually given the high standing of Jumbo Carnation amongst the kids.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

A few issues later, in New X-Men #137, with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, this leads to bloody insurrection on campus.

How Did Jumbo Carnati

Only for the Beast to bring facts and logic to a knife party.

 

How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

Jumbo Carnation died from a drug overdose? In Mauraudes #4, written by Gerry Duggan, there is a report from the X-Desk of the CIA.How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

Wouldn't the CIA know one way or another? Drug overdose or assault? But on Krakoa, they were more concerned about his clothes.

How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

But now it seems that it is a plot thread that Duggan is continuing to pull. Especially as, in X-Men #1, there are other people involved.

How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

Who are seemingly trying to resurrect multi-limbed mutants by themselves and have an interest in Jumbo Carnation, and the Daily Bugle's coverage of such. Was Jumbo Carnation assassinated?

How Did Jumbo Carnation Really Die? (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

X-Men #1 is published by Marvel Comics today. There are lots of covers.

X-MEN #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210525
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz
THESE X-MEN ARE… FEARLESS!    The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple – you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet. Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL, UNCANNY AVENGERS) reteams with superstar artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) to chart the course of the X-Men in a world of the Reign of X! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
