How Dracula Motherf**cker Image Comics Graphic Novel Topped The Chart

The best selling graphic novel in comic book stores in October took us by surprise this month—the breakout hit Dracula Motherf**cker—an original graphic novel by Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson took the top seat. We thought we'd take a closer look at why that may have happened.

Billed as a grindhouse retelling of the vampiric classic, Draco Mofo (as Google Adsense prefer we refer to it as) beat out Marvel's uber-hyped Empyre paperback and collections from typical sales beasts like Deadpool and even The Boys. Which speaks to Image's streak of not only launching some of the hottest new single-issue series lately, but the publisher's ability to "make" a book that isn't necessarily a Brubaker/Phillips or Donny Cates home run.

And Image has been pulling some unique promotional stunts lately. The publisher set Dracula Motherf**cker up with an exclusive dust jacket, showcasing new artwork by Yuko Shimizu, and available in limited quantity through only six retailers: Variant Edition, Escape Pod Comics, Distant Planet Comics & Collectibles, Books with Pictures, OK Comics, and Anyone Comics.

And it seems Image's reach stretches well beyond just the Direct Market for this one, Dracula Motherf**cker made waves amongst the book market buyers when it graced the cover of Publishers Weekly—and it may have even been a first for PW to run a swear word on one of their covers.

Dracula Motherf**cker also popped up on a number of independent bookstores' radars with Powell's plugging it as one of the few GNs recommended in their "The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, and Graphic Novels of 2020" list, BookRiot listed is among their "20 Scary Comics for the Haunting Season" and NYT bestselling SFF author gave the book a shout out saying, "every page of this book is the best page in this book until you get to the next page." These recommendations don't happen by accident and are often the result of considerable lobbying by a PR department.

Between this and Killadelphia perhaps Image has the corner on both zombies as well as vampires?