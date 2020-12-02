Spider-Man and Dracula Motherf**ker Top Diamond October 2020 Charts

Diamond chart time. And a special congratulations to former Bleeding Cool columnist Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson, whose graphic novel Dracula Motherf**ker from Image Comics was the best-selling graphic novel in the Diamond direct market in October this year, beating out the collection of Marvel's summer event, Empyre. Someone at DC's Black Label should get in touch.

"As we move into the fourth quarter, Diamond continues to be encouraged by the sales trends we're seeing," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, the parent company of Diamond Comic Distributors. "Over the course of the last three months we've seen a lot of stabilization in ordering patterns and, in many cases, these baseline numbers have exceeded our expectations. Additionally, there's a tremendous amount of variety in the marketplace at the moment, and we continue to see this exhibited in our lists of Top Sellers each month."

Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley's Amazing Spider-Man #49 was the most-ordered comic of October through Diamond Comic Distributors. Marvel Comics had eight titles in October's top ten. Image Comics had two, Todd McFarlane and Carlo Barberi's Spawn #311 while Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Dave McCaig's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 ranked #10.

The best-selling comic titles from the other premier publishers in October were IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 by Kevin Eastman at #18; Dynamite Entertainment's DIE!namite #1 by Declan Shalvey, Fred Van Lente, Vincenzo Carratu, and Justin Mason at #23; BOOM! Studios' Something is Killing the Children #11 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera at #29; and Dark Horse Comics' Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology #1 by P. Craig Russell, Mike Mignola, and Jerry Ordway at #56.

DIAMOND TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

PRICE

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

$9.99

JUL200608-M

MARVEL COMICS

2

VENOM #29

$3.99

AUG200707-M

MARVEL COMICS

3

SPAWN #311 [*]

$2.99

AUG200368-M

IMAGE COMICS

4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

$5.99

AUG200636-M

MARVEL COMICS

5

THOR #8

$3.99

AUG200710-M

MARVEL COMICS

6

X-MEN #13

$3.99

AUG200626-M

MARVEL COMICS

7

WOLVERINE #6

$3.99

AUG200605-M

MARVEL COMICS

8

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

$4.99

AUG200650-M

MARVEL COMICS

9

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1

$4.99

AUG200630-M

MARVEL COMICS

10

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 (MR) [*]

$3.99

AUG200027-M

IMAGE COMICS

DIAMOND 10 COMIC BOOKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

PRICE

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

$9.99

JUL200608-M

MARVEL COMICS

2

VENOM #29

$3.99

AUG200707-M

MARVEL COMICS

3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

$5.99

AUG200636-M

MARVEL COMICS

4

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 [*]

$8.99

JUN200557-M

IDW PUBLISHING

5

THOR #8

$3.99

AUG200710-M

MARVEL COMICS

6

WOLVERINE #6

$3.99

AUG200605-M

MARVEL COMICS

7

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

$4.99

AUG200650-M

MARVEL COMICS

8

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1

$4.99

AUG200630-M

MARVEL COMICS

9

MARAUDERS #13

$4.99

AUG200611-M

MARVEL COMICS

10

SPAWN #311 [*]

$2.99

AUG200368-M

IMAGE COMICS

Dracula rises from the grave to terrorize 1970s Los Angeles in Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson's Dracula Motherf—ker from Image Comics, the best-selling graphic novel of October. Marvel Comics had four titles in the top ten, led by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Pepe Larraz's Empyre at #2, followed by Deadpool Classic Volume 1 at #3, Silver Surfer Black at #4, and The Incredible Hulk by Peter David Omnibus Volume 2 at #10. Dark Horse Comics' Avatar: The Last Airbender: Katara and the Pirates of Silver ranked #5, AWA Studios' The Resistance ranked #6, and BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers: Sins of the Future original graphic novel ranked #9.

DIAMOND TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

PRICE

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

DRACULA, MOTHERF—KER HC

$16.99

JUL200019

IMAGE COMICS

2

EMPYRE TP

$39.99

AUG200742

MARVEL COMICS

3

DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOLUME 1 TP

$29.99

FEB082311

MARVEL COMICS

4

SILVER SURFER BLACK TP

$15.99

JUL200697

MARVEL COMICS

5

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER — KATARA AND THE PIRATE'S SILVER TP

$12.99

JUN200324

DARK HORSE COMICS

6

THE RESISTANCE TP

$9.99

AUG201209

AWA STUDIOS

7

THE BOYS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 TP (MR)

$29.99

DEC181256-M

DYNAMITE

8

YEAR ZERO VOLUME 1 TP (MR)

$9.99

AUG201210

AWA STUDIOS

9

POWER RANGERS: SINS OF FUTURE GN

$19.99

JUN200773

BOOM! STUDIOS

10

THE INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 HC

$125.00

APR201078-M

MARVEL COMICS

DIAMOND TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

PRICE

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

THE INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 HC

$125.00

APR201078-M

MARVEL COMICS

2

WAR OF REALMS OMNIBUS HC

$125.00

MAR201086-M

MARVEL COMICS

3

INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC

$125.00

MAR201082-M

MARVEL COMICS

4

MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC

$125.00

APR201065-M

MARVEL COMICS

5

EMPYRE TP

$39.99

AUG200742

MARVEL COMICS

6

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC

$100.00

FEB201044

MARVEL COMICS

7

THE BOYS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 TP (MR)

$29.99

DEC181256-M

DYNAMITE

8

ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE VOLUME 2 HC

$99.99

MAR200608

DC COMICS

9

MARVEL MASTERWORKS DEFENDERS VOL. 7 HC

$75.00

MAR201078-M

MARVEL COMICS

10

DRACULA, MOTHERF—KER HC

$16.99

JUL200019

IMAGE COMICS

Mezco's One:12 Collective: DC Comics: Harley Quinn "Playing for Keeps" Action Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive, was October's best-selling toy product. Also in the top ten from Mezco, the PREVIEWS Exclusive One:12 Collective: Marvel Comics: Magneto (Marvel Now) Figure ranked #10. Diamond Select Toys had three products in the top ten; the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mk. 3 1/6-Scale Mini-Bust, produced for San Diego Comic-Con 2020, was their top product at #2. Funimation's POP! Dragonball Z: Kale & Kaulifla Vinyl Figure 2-Pack, a convention exclusive release, ranked #3. Also notable, Funko's POP! Marvel: Infamous Iron Man Vinyl Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive release produced for Halloween Comic-Fest 2020, ranked #5 for October.

DIAMOND TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: DC COMICS: HARLEY QUINN "PLAYING FOR KEEPS" FIGURE

SEP198653

MEZCO TOYS

2

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN MK. 3 SDCC 2020
1/6-SCALE BUST

DEC198807

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

3

POP! DRAGONBALL Z: KALE & KAULIFLA FUNIMATION EXCLUSIVE VINYL FIGURE 2-PACK

JUN208959

FUNIMATION PRODUCTIONS

4

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN—THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC FIGURE

JAN208735

HASBRO TOY GROUP

5

POP! MARVEL: INFAMOUS IRON MAN HALLOWEEN COMICFEST 2020 VINYL FIGURE

JAN208954

FUNKO

6

MARVEL SELECT: THE THING FIGURE

AUG202102

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

7

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN MK. 1 1/6-SCALE BUST

FEB202399

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

8

DC COMICS: BATMAN (HUSH) MAFEX FIGURE

MAY198707

MEDICOM TOY

9

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: THE CHILD TALKING PLUSH

OCT199143

HASBRO TOY GROUP

10

ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: MARVEL: MAGNETO (MARVEL NOW) EDITION FIGURE

AUG198176

MEZCO TOYS

Paizo Publishing's The Tome of Beasts, a repository of information on the creatures of the world of Pathfinder that can be used with other role-playing game systems, was October's best-selling game product and one of the six Paizo products among the month's top ten. NECA/WizKids' Marvel HeroClix: Galactus Premium Scale Figure ranked #2 for the month, Wizard of the Coast's Magic the Gathering: Zendikar Rising Booster Packs ranked #6, Hasbro's Monopoly Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Child Edition ranked #7, and Green Ronin's The Expanse RPG ranked #9.

DIAMOND TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK

DESCRIPTION

ITEM CODE

VENDOR

1

TOME OF BEASTS HC

JUN168476

PAIZO PUBLISHING

2

MARVEL HEROCLIX: GALACTUS PREMIUM COLOSSAL FIGURE

APR208578

NECA

3

PATHFINDER 2ND EDITION: THE LOST OMENS PATHFINDER SOCIETY GUIDE HC

AUG202514

PAIZO PUBLISHING

4

STARFINDER RPG CORE RULEBOOK HC

JUN173371

PAIZO PUBLISHING

5

PATHFINDER FLIP-MAT: BIGGER BASIC

APR158212

PAIZO PUBLISHING

6

MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: ZENDIKAR RISING COLLECTION BOOSTERS

JUL208186

WIZARDS OF THE COAST

7

MONOPOLY: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: THE CHILD EDITION BOARD GAME

FEB209140

HASBRO TOY GROUP

8

PATHFINDER 2ND EDITION BESTIARY 2

FEB202896

PAIZO PUBLISHING

9

THE EXPANSE RPG HC

NOV182869

GREEN RONIN PUBLISHING

10

CREATURE CODEX POCKET EDITION

FEB208361

PAIZO PUBLISHING

DIAMOND NEW TITLES SHIPPED

PUBLISHER

COMICS SHIPPED

GRAPHIC NOVELS SHIPPED

MAGAZINES SHIPPED

TOTAL

SHIPPED

MARVEL COMICS

77

32

0

109

IMAGE COMICS

40

13

0

53

BOOM! STUDIOS

24

10

0

34

DARK HORSE COMICS

18

12

0

30

KODANSHA COMICS

0

28

0

28

IDW PUBLISHING

17

8

0

25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

0

25

0

25

DYNAMITE

15

4

0

19

VAULT COMICS

16

1

0

17

TITAN COMICS

6

3

0

9

OTHER NON-TOP 10

111

212

28

351

TOTAL

324

348

28

700

DIAMOIND MARKET SHARE

PUBLISHER

DOLLAR MARKET SHARE

UNIT MARKET SHARE

MARVEL COMICS

54.14%

61.98%

IMAGE COMICS

10.73%

11.94%

IDW PUBLISHING

6.39%

5.57%

BOOM! STUDIOS

5.19%

5.06%

DARK HORSE COMICS

4.01%

3.71%

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

3.22%

2.96%

VIZ MEDIA

2.38%

1.02%

DC COMICS

1.46%

-1.19%

VAULT COMICS

1.23%

1.44%

RANDOM HOUSE

0.92%

0.28%

OTHER NON-TOP 10

10.31%

7.22%

