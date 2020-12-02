Spider-Man and Dracula Motherf**ker Top Diamond October 2020 Charts

Diamond chart time. And a special congratulations to former Bleeding Cool columnist Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson, whose graphic novel Dracula Motherf**ker from Image Comics was the best-selling graphic novel in the Diamond direct market in October this year, beating out the collection of Marvel's summer event, Empyre. Someone at DC's Black Label should get in touch.
"As we move into the fourth quarter, Diamond continues to be encouraged by the sales trends we're seeing," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, the parent company of Diamond Comic Distributors. "Over the course of the last three months we've seen a lot of stabilization in ordering patterns and, in many cases, these baseline numbers have exceeded our expectations. Additionally, there's a tremendous amount of variety in the marketplace at the moment, and we continue to see this exhibited in our lists of Top Sellers each month."
Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley's Amazing Spider-Man #49 was the most-ordered comic of October through Diamond Comic Distributors. Marvel Comics had eight titles in October's top ten. Image Comics had two, Todd McFarlane and Carlo Barberi's Spawn #311 while Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Dave McCaig's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 ranked #10.
The best-selling comic titles from the other premier publishers in October were IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 by Kevin Eastman at #18; Dynamite Entertainment's DIE!namite #1 by Declan Shalvey, Fred Van Lente, Vincenzo Carratu, and Justin Mason at #23; BOOM! Studios' Something is Killing the Children #11 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera at #29; and Dark Horse Comics' Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology #1 by P. Craig Russell, Mike Mignola, and Jerry Ordway at #56.
DIAMOND TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SHIPPED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
PRICE
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49
$9.99
JUL200608-M
MARVEL COMICS
2
VENOM #29
$3.99
AUG200707-M
MARVEL COMICS
3
SPAWN #311 [*]
$2.99
AUG200368-M
IMAGE COMICS
4
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50
$5.99
AUG200636-M
MARVEL COMICS
5
THOR #8
$3.99
AUG200710-M
MARVEL COMICS
6
X-MEN #13
$3.99
AUG200626-M
MARVEL COMICS
7
WOLVERINE #6
$3.99
AUG200605-M
MARVEL COMICS
8
SPIDER-WOMAN #5
$4.99
AUG200650-M
MARVEL COMICS
9
X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1
$4.99
AUG200630-M
MARVEL COMICS
10
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 (MR) [*]
$3.99
AUG200027-M
IMAGE COMICS
DIAMOND 10 COMIC BOOKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
PRICE
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49
$9.99
JUL200608-M
MARVEL COMICS
2
VENOM #29
$3.99
AUG200707-M
MARVEL COMICS
3
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50
$5.99
AUG200636-M
MARVEL COMICS
4
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #1 [*]
$8.99
JUN200557-M
IDW PUBLISHING
5
THOR #8
$3.99
AUG200710-M
MARVEL COMICS
6
WOLVERINE #6
$3.99
AUG200605-M
MARVEL COMICS
7
SPIDER-WOMAN #5
$4.99
AUG200650-M
MARVEL COMICS
8
X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1
$4.99
AUG200630-M
MARVEL COMICS
9
MARAUDERS #13
$4.99
AUG200611-M
MARVEL COMICS
10
SPAWN #311 [*]
$2.99
AUG200368-M
IMAGE COMICS
Dracula rises from the grave to terrorize 1970s Los Angeles in Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson's Dracula Motherf—ker from Image Comics, the best-selling graphic novel of October. Marvel Comics had four titles in the top ten, led by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Pepe Larraz's Empyre at #2, followed by Deadpool Classic Volume 1 at #3, Silver Surfer Black at #4, and The Incredible Hulk by Peter David Omnibus Volume 2 at #10. Dark Horse Comics' Avatar: The Last Airbender: Katara and the Pirates of Silver ranked #5, AWA Studios' The Resistance ranked #6, and BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers: Sins of the Future original graphic novel ranked #9.
DIAMOND TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY UNITS SHIPPED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
PRICE
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
DRACULA, MOTHERF—KER HC
$16.99
JUL200019
IMAGE COMICS
2
EMPYRE TP
$39.99
AUG200742
MARVEL COMICS
3
DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOLUME 1 TP
$29.99
FEB082311
MARVEL COMICS
4
SILVER SURFER BLACK TP
$15.99
JUL200697
MARVEL COMICS
5
AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER — KATARA AND THE PIRATE'S SILVER TP
$12.99
JUN200324
DARK HORSE COMICS
6
THE RESISTANCE TP
$9.99
AUG201209
AWA STUDIOS
7
THE BOYS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 TP (MR)
$29.99
DEC181256-M
DYNAMITE
8
YEAR ZERO VOLUME 1 TP (MR)
$9.99
AUG201210
AWA STUDIOS
9
POWER RANGERS: SINS OF FUTURE GN
$19.99
JUN200773
BOOM! STUDIOS
10
THE INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 HC
$125.00
APR201078-M
MARVEL COMICS
DIAMOND TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
PRICE
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
THE INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 HC
$125.00
APR201078-M
MARVEL COMICS
2
WAR OF REALMS OMNIBUS HC
$125.00
MAR201086-M
MARVEL COMICS
3
INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC
$125.00
MAR201082-M
MARVEL COMICS
4
MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC
$125.00
APR201065-M
MARVEL COMICS
5
EMPYRE TP
$39.99
AUG200742
MARVEL COMICS
6
SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC
$100.00
FEB201044
MARVEL COMICS
7
THE BOYS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 TP (MR)
$29.99
DEC181256-M
DYNAMITE
8
ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE VOLUME 2 HC
$99.99
MAR200608
DC COMICS
9
MARVEL MASTERWORKS DEFENDERS VOL. 7 HC
$75.00
MAR201078-M
MARVEL COMICS
10
DRACULA, MOTHERF—KER HC
$16.99
JUL200019
IMAGE COMICS
Mezco's One:12 Collective: DC Comics: Harley Quinn "Playing for Keeps" Action Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive, was October's best-selling toy product. Also in the top ten from Mezco, the PREVIEWS Exclusive One:12 Collective: Marvel Comics: Magneto (Marvel Now) Figure ranked #10. Diamond Select Toys had three products in the top ten; the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mk. 3 1/6-Scale Mini-Bust, produced for San Diego Comic-Con 2020, was their top product at #2. Funimation's POP! Dragonball Z: Kale & Kaulifla Vinyl Figure 2-Pack, a convention exclusive release, ranked #3. Also notable, Funko's POP! Marvel: Infamous Iron Man Vinyl Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive release produced for Halloween Comic-Fest 2020, ranked #5 for October.
DIAMOND TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: DC COMICS: HARLEY QUINN "PLAYING FOR KEEPS" FIGURE
SEP198653
MEZCO TOYS
2
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN MK. 3 SDCC 2020
DEC198807
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
3
POP! DRAGONBALL Z: KALE & KAULIFLA FUNIMATION EXCLUSIVE VINYL FIGURE 2-PACK
JUN208959
FUNIMATION PRODUCTIONS
4
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN—THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC FIGURE
JAN208735
HASBRO TOY GROUP
5
POP! MARVEL: INFAMOUS IRON MAN HALLOWEEN COMICFEST 2020 VINYL FIGURE
JAN208954
FUNKO
6
MARVEL SELECT: THE THING FIGURE
AUG202102
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
7
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN MK. 1 1/6-SCALE BUST
FEB202399
DIAMOND SELECT TOYS
8
DC COMICS: BATMAN (HUSH) MAFEX FIGURE
MAY198707
MEDICOM TOY
9
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: THE CHILD TALKING PLUSH
OCT199143
HASBRO TOY GROUP
10
ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: MARVEL: MAGNETO (MARVEL NOW) EDITION FIGURE
AUG198176
MEZCO TOYS
Paizo Publishing's The Tome of Beasts, a repository of information on the creatures of the world of Pathfinder that can be used with other role-playing game systems, was October's best-selling game product and one of the six Paizo products among the month's top ten. NECA/WizKids' Marvel HeroClix: Galactus Premium Scale Figure ranked #2 for the month, Wizard of the Coast's Magic the Gathering: Zendikar Rising Booster Packs ranked #6, Hasbro's Monopoly Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Child Edition ranked #7, and Green Ronin's The Expanse RPG ranked #9.
DIAMOND TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED
RANK
DESCRIPTION
ITEM CODE
VENDOR
1
TOME OF BEASTS HC
JUN168476
PAIZO PUBLISHING
2
MARVEL HEROCLIX: GALACTUS PREMIUM COLOSSAL FIGURE
APR208578
NECA
3
PATHFINDER 2ND EDITION: THE LOST OMENS PATHFINDER SOCIETY GUIDE HC
AUG202514
PAIZO PUBLISHING
4
STARFINDER RPG CORE RULEBOOK HC
JUN173371
PAIZO PUBLISHING
5
PATHFINDER FLIP-MAT: BIGGER BASIC
APR158212
PAIZO PUBLISHING
6
MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: ZENDIKAR RISING COLLECTION BOOSTERS
JUL208186
WIZARDS OF THE COAST
7
MONOPOLY: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: THE CHILD EDITION BOARD GAME
FEB209140
HASBRO TOY GROUP
8
PATHFINDER 2ND EDITION BESTIARY 2
FEB202896
PAIZO PUBLISHING
9
THE EXPANSE RPG HC
NOV182869
GREEN RONIN PUBLISHING
10
CREATURE CODEX POCKET EDITION
FEB208361
PAIZO PUBLISHING
DIAMOND NEW TITLES SHIPPED
PUBLISHER
COMICS SHIPPED
GRAPHIC NOVELS SHIPPED
MAGAZINES SHIPPED
TOTAL
SHIPPED
MARVEL COMICS
77
32
0
109
IMAGE COMICS
40
13
0
53
BOOM! STUDIOS
24
10
0
34
DARK HORSE COMICS
18
12
0
30
KODANSHA COMICS
0
28
0
28
IDW PUBLISHING
17
8
0
25
VIZ MEDIA LLC
0
25
0
25
DYNAMITE
15
4
0
19
VAULT COMICS
16
1
0
17
TITAN COMICS
6
3
0
9
OTHER NON-TOP 10
111
212
28
351
TOTAL
324
348
28
700
DIAMOIND MARKET SHARE
PUBLISHER
DOLLAR MARKET SHARE
UNIT MARKET SHARE
MARVEL COMICS
54.14%
61.98%
IMAGE COMICS
10.73%
11.94%
IDW PUBLISHING
6.39%
5.57%
BOOM! STUDIOS
5.19%
5.06%
DARK HORSE COMICS
4.01%
3.71%
DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT
3.22%
2.96%
VIZ MEDIA
2.38%
1.02%
DC COMICS
1.46%
-1.19%
VAULT COMICS
1.23%
1.44%
RANDOM HOUSE
0.92%
0.28%
OTHER NON-TOP 10
10.31%
7.22%
