How Might Judgment Day Change The Marvel Universe? (XSpoilers)

There were a lot of Judgment Day tie-in comic books published this week. But where might it all be going? Let's try and look at the tea leaves, join the dots that have been left for us in what might be seen as foreshadowing, and make a few educated guesses. Only a few mind. And don't judge me too heavily when I am completely wrong.

1. Look At Where We Are, Look At Where We Started

So far, on Judgment Day from Marvel, we have seen the world become aware that, on Krakoa, mutants can be resurrected from death. It caused some folk to be rather upset, while others were envious and demanding the technology be shared, something the X-Men says is impossible for non-mutants. New Eternals leader Druig used this aspect to convince the Eternals process that this made mutants examples of excess deviation, and set out to destroy all mutants. In defence, the headquarters of the Avengers, the original Progenitor Celestial that landed on Earth and set Eternals, Deviants and humanity going in the first place, a million years ago, was revived to stop the Eternals, but pivoted to judging the entire population Earth – and found them lacking, in the process of destroying them all.

2. The Fact That We're Alive Is A Miracle

Given that somehow the humans, mutants and Eternals will stop the Pregenitor from wiping out all life, which will be very inconvenient for all of Marvel's publishing line (though they have been publishing more and more comics set in the past) what will come next? Some of the Eternals have been talking about revealing that, far from the good guys, when they resurrect, a human being has to die, and that's the way it works. Might mutants look better in comparison? And what happens when, as it seems, the Eternals resurrection machinery is no more? Will it be repaired or will the Eternals become… mortal? Judgment Day for them? Will Starfox creating a sanctuary for humanity go some way to helping that?

3. That Should Be Enough

The envy of mutants that kicked off Judgment Day might have to be dealt with. The case that they still have a million mutants to resurrect from the Genosha massacre only goes so far, when the X-Men always skip to the front of the queue. And we know how that went down for Philip Scofield and Holly Willoughby. The lie that the process can only be carried out on mutants has been exposed as well. We also know that the leaders of the world will control their population and look the other way if they receive access.

4. Power In A Union

Might a more equitable solution be achieved? Invite some humans in? Professor Xavier and Mister Sinister might want the more powerful indebted to them. Colossus would want the poorest and least powerful raised up. Could an equitable solution be achieved? And will the addition of Cerebra to the ranks of Krakoa be able to increase the resurrection speed? Might Hope and Sync help up that rate as well? Will Mister Sinister be allowed to clone The Five? And what happens if indeed they find Old Woman Kinney rather than Darwin in the Vault and Krakoa has to cope with two Laura Kinneys on the island?

It's still all to play for in the Judgment Day… you know it's the X-Men's 60th anniversary next year? I wonder how Marvel will mark the occasion.