How Ra's Al Ghul Crosses Over With Watchmen (Spoilers)

In Watchmen, the journal of Rorschach, frames the comic from beginning to end. The first words in Watchmen are those of Rorschach, and the com ends with the journal falling into the hands of someone who might publish them, exposing and revealing Adrian Veidt's involvement in the conspiracy that will lead to a genocide to inspire world peace. The ending of Watchmen echoes the end of Kind Hearts And Coronets, the one item that could doom the great plans, in the hands of the very person it should not have ended up with.

Then in Doomsday Clock, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank actually have Rorschach's journal read and published, Robert Redford winning the 1992 election by using the details of Kovacs' journal, which he gained from the New Frontiersman. This leads to a rebellion against Veidt.

It also travels, via the new Rorschach to the DC Universe where it is read by Batman.

The preview of this coming week's Flashpoint Beyond #5, we see a classic-looking Ra's Al Ghul who has made it to Wayne Manor.

And Ra's Al Ghul has been reading up on all manner of reports regarding Flashpoint, the Omniverse, and the like. Who has spies inside the Justice League Incarnate (has he been giving Captain Carrot special… carrots?) And has been doing his own research on top.

Ra's Aj Ghul is a man who has always weaponised information. And now he too has read Rorschach's journal. What might he do with said information? Might he want to do where Adrian Veidt failed?

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022