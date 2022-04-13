How X-Men '92 Does House Of X, Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of X-Men '92: House Of XCII by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin from Marvel Comics which is a Saturday morning take on the House Of X relaunch of the X-Men led by Jonathan Hickman. And, by playing it utterly straight, it is utterly hilarious. So how does the Saturday morning aesthetic reinterpret key scenes and characters from that new classic?

Such as the Sentinel-Headed Master Mold of Orchis, to create mutant killing Sentinels using the power of the sun?

Why, just having a satellite orbiting Earth with a Master Mold Sentinel sitting on it. How about some of those deaths on the satellite?

By having Cyclops die right next to Jean Grey, in a fashion that also mirrors Days of Future Past.

With Wolverine's slicing and dicing of the Master Mold at the heart of this…

With the Saturday Moring Cartoon Wolverine looking for the organ grinder.

There was the tour of Krakoa by the Stepford Cuckoos to supposed ambassadors-but-actually-espionage agents. Handy to have a telepath on hand for that.

While in X-Men 92, Psyclock fulfils that role. With Guardian stepping up for Canada.

And the revival of the X-Men from the dead, courtesy of Krakoa and The Five…



And while House Of X has its own self-replicating team, The Five.

House Of CXII has its own version drawn from its own cast.

The House Of X have their own laws that they have established on the island, which have been interpreted in a number of ways.

And in X-Men 92, Gambit knows just how to interpret that.

Because yes, there is a missing mutant on both islands. In House Of X, Moira Mactaggert hides away from the rest of the mutant population , so her secrets cannot be revealed or her life, holding all of reality together, be threatened.

While in X-Men '92, it is Jubilee who fulfils this role. And seems to now have the same reality-resetting powers of Moira Mactaggert.

And has also seen the days of future yet to come…

Where this goes, how else House Of X will be reinterpreted, I have no idea. But I am totally along for the ride.

X-MEN 92 HOUSE OF XCII #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220878

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) David Baldeon

THE '90s ARE BACK – AGAIN! Everyone's favorite '90s incarnations of the X-Men have returned…but this time, everything is even all-newer and all-more different! Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should. That's right – the '90s X-Men are tackling the Krakoan Age thirty years early… and it's NOT going to go the way you expect! RATED TIn Shops: Apr 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99