Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on a tonne of Marvel Comics titles that were listed in last month's Marvel Previews catalogue but before it was even published in print, dozens and dozens of issues were being shifted forward a month or more. We reported all the books that had been shunted from August to September and beyond, republished but they are being joined by more.

Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October

Thor #28, which was moved from August to September has now been moved to October and Hulk #10 has done the same. Donny Cates, have you something to tell us? Are you the new Brian Bendis or Dan Slott?

HULK #10 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220912
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley
"HULK PLANET" PART TWO!
Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…
RATED T+ SRP: $3.99

THOR #28 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220914
(W) Donny Cates (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Nic Klein
THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!
Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!
RATED T+In Shops: SRP: $3.99

Previously moved from August to September

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 [AXE] 09/07/2022
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 4 [AXE] 09/14/2022
ALIEN 1 09/07/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 [AXE] 09/28/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 09/14/2022
ANT-MAN 3 09/28/2022
AVENGERS 60 [AXE] 09/21/2022
AVENGERS FOREVER 9 09/21/2022
BLACK PANTHER 9 09/07/2022
CAPTAIN MARVEL 41 09/14/2022
CARNAGE 6 09/21/2022
DAREDEVIL 3 09/14/2022
DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3 09/28/2022
FANTASTIC FOUR 47 [AXE] 09/21/2022
GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 3 09/28/2022
HULK 10 09/14/2022
IMMORTAL X-MEN 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
IRON MAN 23 09/14/2022
LEGION OF X 5 09/21/2022
MARAUDERS 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4 09/07/2022
PREDATOR 2 09/14/2022
SHE-HULK 6 09/07/2022
SPIDER-PUNK 5 09/14/2022
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 09/28/2022
STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 09/28/2022
STRANGE 6 09/21/2022
THOR 28 09/28/2022
VENOM 11 09/07/2022
WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 3 09/28/2022
X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 5 09/14/2022
X-MEN RED 6 [AXE] 09/14/2022

Previously moved from August to October

GAMBIT 4 10/12/2022
GHOST RIDER 7 10/05/2022
X-TERMINATORS 2 10/26/2022

Previously moved from August to November

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB 11/22/2022
THUNDERBOLTS 4 11/09/2022
X-MEN LEGENDS 4 11/02/2022
SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB 11/01/2022
VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB 11/15/2022
X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB 11/01/2022
CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB 11/08/2022

