Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on a tonne of Marvel Comics titles that were listed in last month's Marvel Previews catalogue but before it was even published in print, dozens and dozens of issues were being shifted forward a month or more. We reported all the books that had been shunted from August to September and beyond, republished but they are being joined by more.

Thor #28, which was moved from August to September has now been moved to October and Hulk #10 has done the same. Donny Cates, have you something to tell us? Are you the new Brian Bendis or Dan Slott?

"HULK PLANET" PART TWO!

Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise – an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can't shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn't being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there's the matter of the planet's "welcoming committee"…

THOR VS. VENOM – ROUND TWO!

Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It's the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!

Previously moved from August to September

Previously moved from August to October

Previously moved from August to November

