Hulk is Rubber, Juggernaut is Glue in Juggernaut #2 [XH]

I'm Jude Terror, and this is X-ual Healing, the weekly X-Men recap column where I read all the X-books that come out, no matter how many, no matter how overpriced, and no matter how terrible, so you don't have to. It's a public service provided to make up for all the other stuff Bleeding Cool does. I feel this makes us about even. How about you? Three X-books were released by Marvel last week, two of which tie into X of Swords: Excalibur #13, X-Men #13, and Juggernaut #2.

We're nearly halfway through the X of Swords crossover event and I have to say, I'm already feeling pretty burnt out by it. It's just, I feel like everything that's happened so far could have been condensed to like two issues, but Marvel needs to boost sales for a couple of months across the entire line so instead it's stretched out to 22. So if I seem like I'm starting to get cranky with this crossover, it's because I am.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

Juggernaut #2 Recap

Thank goodness, a break from X of Swords. The issue opens with a fight in progress, in North Carolina, between The Immortal Hulk and the Juggernaut, then flashes back immediately to the end of last issue, in which D-Cel convinced Juggy that he should go take down The Hulk. She got Damage Control on board to, and now, during the fight, she is hanging out with Damage Control agents Maria Menklin and Niket Prasad as she livestreams the Hulk vs. Juggernaut fight.

As that's going on, we get another flashback, this time to a few months ago, with Cain Marko recovering in the hospital after escaping Limbo. Charles Xavier is checking in on him. Cain thinks he's' gonna get to rejoin the X-Men and live on Krakoa, but Xavier is a racist and he says Cain can't go there because he's not a mutant. But he hopes Cain will do the right thing.

Back in the present, D-Cel jumps into the fight and uses her powers to slow Hulk down, which was apparently the plan all along. Damage Control siphons the gamma energy out of Hulk. Then Juggernaut kicks his ass.

In another flashback, Marko finds his new Juggernaut armor in a temple to Cyttorak in the catacombs beneath Budapest. In the present, Damage Control have captured the Hulk inside a containment device and presented him at a town hall meeting, where Ann Johnson, a North Carolina State Assemblywoman (and probably a QAnon supporter) explains the purpose of this event. Everyone knows they can't defeat or imprison the Hulk permanently, but they're keeping him in this box long enough so everyone can share their grievances about what the Hulk did to them.

While listening to the people talk about all the destruction Hulk caused and how it's affected them, it's clear that Cain Marko also feels a little guilty or his similar transgressions. The Hulk busts out and Juggernaut is about to throw down again, but Hulk says there's no need. He says this was like an episode of Doctor Phil. He says that the stuff that happened to these people was done by the old Hulk, not the current Hulk. He also points out that Juggernaut did a lot of the same things. Then he calls for extraction from Shadow Base. Marko is left feeling pretty guilty.

Juggy and D-Cel arrive back in Manhattan where Juggy is met with a lawyer who serves him with a 25 million dollar lawsuit for bankrupting a construction company.

This series is a breath of fresh air from all the super-serious Hickman mumbo jumbo going on in the rest of the X-books. This series isn't reinventing the wheel. It's just good, solid, old fashioned comic book storytelling. And sometimes that's nice.

