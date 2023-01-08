Human Target #10 Preview: This Series Has Gone to the Dogs With time running out in this preview of Human Target #10, Christopher Chance turns to man's best friend for help: Green Lantern G'Nort!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Human Target #10! The stakes have never been higher for Christopher Chance in his mission to solve his own murder and cope with the effects of PTSD. With time running out, he turns to man's best friend for help: Green Lantern G'Nort! Will this unlikely duo be able to save the day?

HUMAN TARGET #10

DC Comics

1022DC243

1022DC244 – Human Target #10 Alex Garner Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

THE GORGEOUS, EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES CONTINUES! With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner's. Enter G'nort and the Green Lantern Corps!

In Shops: 1/10/2023

SRP: $4.99

