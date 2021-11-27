Human Target #2 Preview: What Does Ice Want?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, a weekly Bleeding Cool tradition where we use a bot to generate previews articles for every Marvel and DC comic coming out the next week and then touch them up with clickbait headlines and the occasional snarky comment to appease the SEO gods and get the article to pass Bleeding Cool's rigorous clickbait SEO checklist. All in the service of bolstering our article count with low-effort– er, we mean providing you, the Little Bleeders, with a valuable service! Human Target #2 continues to hit your classic hard-boiled tropes as a woman walks into Christopher Chance's office, and she's brought a whole lot of trouble with her. Probably. And what kind of trouble would someone like former Justice League member Ice need this guy's help with? Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #2 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0921DC143

0921DC144 – HUMAN TARGET #2 (OF 12) CVR B TREVOR HAIRSINE & DANNY MIKI VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance now has 11 days to solve his own murder. With almost no leads, it would seem the case of his own death has gone cold…but it's about to get a whole lot colder. Enter Ice, former member of Justice League International, arriving at Chance's office with some unexpected information…and mysterious intentions.

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $4.99

