Humble Bundle Launches Kodansha 2022 Anime Recap Manga Bundle

Kodansha USA and Humble Bundle have teamed up again to spotlight fan-favorite manga series that made the leap into anime this year with the Kodansha 2022 Anime Recap Humble Bundle. Featuring such anime-inspiring series as Blue Lock, Ya Boy Kongming!, Tokyo Mew Mew, A Couple of Cuckoos & more, this latest Humble Bundle lets fans who have enjoyed the anime to read beyond those series with over $440 worth of digital manga for only $18. Ready to purchase now from the Humble Bundle website? This deal will only be available until January 1, 2023.

Read 'em anywhere: All the exciting, hilarious, and heartfelt manga featured as part of the Kodansha 2022 Anime Recap Humble Bundle will be delivered digitally upon purchase in multiple formats, including CBZ, PDF, ePub, and FLAC so fans can read these titles across their computer, e-readers, tablets, cell phones, and a wide array of mobile devices!

Pay $1 or more to get:

A Couple of Cuckoos, Vol. 1

Police in a Pod, Vol. 1

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Vol. 1

Ya Boy Kongming!, Vol. 1

When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 1

Pay $10 or more to get:

Blue Lock, Vols. 6-10

A Couple of Cuckoos, Vols. 2-3

Police in a Pod, Vols. 2-4

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Vols. 2-3

Ya Boy Kongming!, Vols. 2-3

When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 2

Dawn of the Witch, Vol. 1

Pay $20 or more to get:

Blue Lock, Vols. 1-5

A Couple of Cuckoos, Vols. 4-5

Police in a Pod, Vols. 5-7

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Vols. 4-5

Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus, Vol. 1

Ya Boy Kongming!, Vols. 4-6

When Will Ayumu Make His Move?, Vol. 3

Dawn of the Witch, Vols. 2-3

Support Charity: Kodansha will be leveraging the purchasing power of each bundle sold – whether it's at the $1 or the $18 tier – to donate a portion of the proceeds to a worthy cause! This Humble Bundle supports BINC, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation – an organization helping bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs. Pay what you want and choose how much of your purchase supports BINC, or you can also choose a charity of your preference via the PayPal Giving Fund.

The Kodansha 2022 Anime Recap manga book bundle is available from the Humble Bundle website.