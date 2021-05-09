I Know All There Is To Know About The Crying Boy by Niall Orourke

Niall Orourke writes for Bleeding Cool about their new Kickstarter for The Crying Boy.

Are you a fan of movies like The Exorcistor The Conjuring? Then you're in for a treat with this modern gothic horror story, The Crying Boy! Written by me, Niall Orourke, and illustrated by veteran Scottish artist Rob Moran, I dare say The Crying Boy is the best artwork of his career! Since launching on Kickstarter 7 days ago, we've reached our funding goal, but we still have 41 days left and are into "stretch-goal territory" with more add-ons available.

I've been an aspiring artist trying to break into the industry for years, but The Crying Boy is my first project as a writer. Spinning my wheels during COVID lockdown, I decided that I would love to collaborate with someone else, someone special that could bring the story to life and push the envelope of sequential storytelling. So, I took a shot, and I approached Rob Moran, and I'm happy to say that our creator-owned project is now well on its way to being fully realized.

Now a little bit about the story: My wife found a massive, creepy painting of a little girl on the street one day and brought it back to our Queens apartment. Despite my protestations that the painting is 1) someone else's garbage and 2) a representation of evil in paint, she refuses to get rid of the eerie eyesore. From this small conflict arose the inspiration for The Crying Boy.

The Crying Boy is a supernatural horror story set in Queens, NY. Nadia, a young widow, and her son, Samir, move out of Brooklyn following the brutal murder of her husband. Relocating to an apartment in Forest Hills, Queens, they find an old painting of a sad, young boy presumably left by the previous tenants. Samir is drawn to the painting, but it is far from a depiction of innocence— it is the vessel of an ancient evil… a demon. All who fall under the painting's spell suffer torment as the demon tries to enter the physical realm by possessing Samir. Will Nadia be able to overcome her fear and depression and save Samir? Find out in The Crying Boy! Our Kickstarter campaign is aimed at completing the first issue of this horror series. We hope that our story will satisfy not only horror fans but also the fans of great art and storytelling.