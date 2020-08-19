Ice Cream Man Quarantine Comix Orders Increase 75%, #1 Sells For $110

We have another update on Image's hot title Ice Cream Man to add to our recent coverage wherein we revealed that the series had seen growth of 50% and then 30% on the most recent issue. What's even more remarkable than that? Well, I'm now learning that the numbers for Ice Cream Man: Quarantine Comix just came in and they're up 75% from their Initial Orders.

For a bit of context, I'll add that seeing growth on a book's popularity after it's out in the world for readers to gush about/recommend is fantastic, but that's how most typical success stories do work. But to see that kind of growth 20 issues into its run? That means something else extraordinary is happening here with this series.

What I'm hearing from retailers is that as Ice Cream Man has become such a sure-thing for their customers, they're not taking any chances on missing out on revenue by not having stock of the title. The more ice cream, the merrier too as this Quarantine Comix issue was an additional scoop of $$$ for them. As an additional feel-good note, 50% of proceeds from this will be going toward the Comicbook United Fund/BINC Fund.

With retailers concerned about the potential absence of DC product over the coming months, success stories like this can help recover lost sales as Image takes DC's place as Diamond's #2 comics publisher.

I'll add here that not only is this new Ice Cream Man content flying off the shelf faster than Image can get their press releases out—but the publisher has had to send the Vol 1 trade paperback back to press multiple times already, with nearly 15,000 copies sold so far.

I took a quick gander on ebay to see what the Ice Cream Man #1s are going for, too. Issue #1 has sold a copy for $110 – and issue #20 has sold repeated copies for $20 each…