Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Manga | Tagged: IDW Brings CoryxKenshin, Monsters We Make

IDW Brings CoryxKenshin's Monsters We Make to US Comic Stores

IDW brings CoryxKenshin's Monsters We Make to US Comic Stores after he sold hundreds of thousands of copies on his own

Article Summary IDW Publishing brings CoryxKenshin's hit manga Monsters We Make to US comic stores with exclusive covers.

CoryxKenshin sold 200,000 copies of Monsters We Make directly to his 22.7 million YouTube fans in one week.

The story follows Jabari Booker as he uncovers horrors and corruption at New Edyn Academy in an action-horror tale.

Volumes 2 and 3 of Monsters We Make will launch in comic shops next year with exclusive variants.

CoryxKenshin is a YouTube streamer who sold 200,000 copies of his action-horror manga series, Monsters We Make, directly to his 22.7 million subscribers within its first week of publication last year. Now IDW is exclusively bringing the comic book to comic book stores, with a new exclusive cover, with Vol 1 coming to stores on the 28th of October, just in time for Hallowe'een. Volumes 2 and 3 will be published next year after CoryxKenshin's own direct version, with their own comic shop exclusive cover.

"For Jabari Booker, New Edyn Academy promised a future of music and mastery. But on his first day, that promise shatters into a nightmare. As he's dragged deeper into the abyss, he realizes that true horror awaits at the end of the broken road. To survive, he must battle not only New Edyn's monsters but also the corruption festering within its walls.

"Monsters We Make is a story that epitomizes the human experience – covering the highs and lows of life and humanity's constant thirst for more – that touches on mature themes within an action/horror shonen skeleton, made by lifelong fans of the genre," said CoryxKenshin.

"CoryxKenshin is a once-in-a-generation storyteller whose creative vision has inspired millions, and we're honored to bring Monsters We Make to an even wider audience," said Aub Driver, VP Marketing at IDW Publishing. "This partnership not only expands the reach of a groundbreaking manga series, but also represents the kind of bold, diverse, and globally resonant storytelling IDW is committed to championing."

Vol 2 of the direct version will ship from CoryxKenshin later this month.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!